Unrivaled Brands Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 2022 BioConnect Conference To Be Held January 10-13, 2022

SANTA ANA, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company"), a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon, announced today that it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference. The conference is being held on January 10-13, 2022 virtually.



Unrivaled’s CEO Frank Knuettel II will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation.

If you are an institutional investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/bioconnect) to register for the conference. Over 500 corporate presentations & panels are available on-demand during January 10-13, 2022.

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference (Virtual Conference) Date: January 10-13, 2022 Location: Virtual Conference

Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/a984e881-a41c-4fe4-bf9e-cf3040f5a145

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, and two cultivation facilities, and has up to four additional dispensaries under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network. Among other brands, Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com. For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.

For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this communication regarding matters that are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, known as the PSLRA. These include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations, or forecasts for the future, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law. We use words such as "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "expects," "projects," "future," "intends," "may," "will," "should," "could," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "guidance," and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements that are intended to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA. Such forward-looking statements are based on our expectations and involve risks and uncertainties; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors.

New factors emerge from time-to-time and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, nor can we assess the impact of each such factor on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as other risks associated with the combination, will be more fully discussed in our reports with the SEC. Additional risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available to Company as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Contact

Jason Assad

LR Advisors LLC.

[email protected]

678-570-6791