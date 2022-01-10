Alexander & Baldwin to Participate in Capital One Securities 2022 REIT Conference

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. ( NYSE:ALEX, Financial) (A&B) announced today that Chris Benjamin, president and chief executive officer, Lance Parker, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Brett Brown, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Clayton Chun, senior vice president and chief accounting officer, will participate in Capital One Securities 2022 REIT Conference, which will take place virtually.

Investor material for the conference scheduled for January 10–11, 2022 may be accessed on the Company's website at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

About Alexander & Baldwin, Inc.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 11 industrial assets and 4 office properties, as well as 147 acres of ground leases. A&B is expanding and strengthening its Hawai'i CRE portfolio and achieving its strategic focus on commercial real estate by monetizing its remaining non-core assets. Over its 150-year history, A&B has evolved with the state's economy and played a leadership role in the development of the agricultural, transportation, tourism, construction, residential and commercial real estate industries. Learn more about A&B at www.alexanderbaldwin.com.

