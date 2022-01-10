Enteris BioPharma Launches Enhanced Website Showcasing Full Suite of Bench to Market™ Services

PR Newswire

BOONTON, N.J., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products based on its proprietary delivery technologies, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced today the launch of its newly enhanced corporate website encapsulating the company's full suite of Bench to Market™ services and its position as the preferred partner for the development and manufacture of oral BCS-III and BCS-IV drug products, including oral peptides, peptidomimetics, and small molecules. The redesigned website may be accessed via http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

Prospective pharmaceutical industry customers and partners visiting Enteris' newly designed home page are now greeted with a "single-view" snapshot of Enteris' core technologies and capabilities. Enteris offers CDMO services to drug companies harnessing its Peptelligence® and ProPerma® oral drug delivery platforms, including its Oral Feasibility partnering program, and its cGMP manufacturing capabilities. In addition, Enteris offers extensive U.S.-based CMO services for solid oral dosage forms that are independent of its proprietary technologies. Each area of specialization is further detailed in dedicated sections containing in-depth descriptions, technological specifications, and downloadable materials designed to furnish interested parties with a comprehensive understanding of Enteris' capabilities and expertise.

"In the past year, Enteris has significantly expanded our suite of services, which now truly span the bench to market spectrum. Our newly enhanced website is designed to ensure that our full range of capabilities are described in a compelling and informative manner that will be appreciated by pharmaceutical executives and scientists seeking to partner with our company," stated Rajiv Khosla, Ph.D., CEO of Enteris BioPharma. "Whether a company is seeking to enter into a CDMO partnership to develop its peptide or small molecule for oral tablet delivery or wants to leverage our CMO capabilities for the development and manufacture of their pharmaceutical product, including high potency APIs (HPAPI), Enteris possesses the technologies and know-how to ensure a successful outcome."

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering total integrated contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) services including innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technologies, Peptelligence® and ProPerma®. The technologies have been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an innovative internal product pipeline of drug products that address significant unmet clinical needs for which there is no satisfactory treatment option. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral drug delivery technologies, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

