Rock Tech Lithium Appoints Markus Brügmann as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSXV: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) (the "Company" or "Rock Tech") is pleased to announce that Markus Brügmann will assume the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately.

Mr. Brügmann has extensive experience at large international corporations, such as Mitsubishi Power and ABB, where he built up and managed global business units. He brings experience in plant engineering, renewable energies, battery applications and hydrogen to the Company.

As CEO of Rock Tech, he will be instrumental in implementing the planned construction of lithium hydroxide converters in Europe and Canada, expanding and driving the Company's recycling and sustainability strategies, and overseeing the development of Rock Tech's lithium deposit in Ontario, Canada. Rock Tech's first European lithium hydroxide converter will be built in Guben, Brandenburg/Germany. The planned investment volume amounts to 470 million euros.

Rock Tech will implement sustainable concepts, including the integration of renewable energies, both in the extraction of lithium in Canada and in the processing of lithium hydroxide in Germany. To this end, the Company has developed a zero-waste strategy together with the German Lithium Institute. See the Company's press release dated October 25, 2021, for additional details regarding the German Lithium Institute.

Mr. Brügmann, who joined Rock Tech in November 2021 as Advisor to the Chairman and Head of Operations, succeeds Dirk Harbecke, who assumed the CEO position on an interim basis in April 2021 in addition to his position as Chairman. Mr. Harbecke will now fully concentrate on his duties as Executive Chairman.

Commenting on the appointment of Mr. Brügmann as CEO, Dirk Harbecke, Chairman at Rock Tech, said: "I am very much looking forward to working with Markus to further accelerate the implementation of our strategy and position our company in the future areas of sustainability and recycling. With his extensive experience from large industrial groups, he brings exactly the know-how and contacts we now need at Rock Tech to achieve the next milestones."

About Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

Rock Tech Lithium is a cleantech company with operations in Canada and Germany that aims to supply the automotive industry with high quality lithium hydroxide "made in Germany". As early as 2024, the Company intends to commission Europe's first lithium converter with a nameplate production capacity of 24,000 tonnes per year. This is equivalent to the volume needed to equip around 500,000 electric cars with lithium-ion batteries.

The Company has set itself the goal of creating the world's first closed loop for lithium, thus closing the raw material gap on the road to clean mobility. Rock Tech owns the Georgia Lake Project in Ontario, Canada and, as early as 2030, around 50 percent of the raw materials used are expected to come from the recycling of batteries.

Rock Tech Lithium - The super fuel for the battery age

www.rocktechlithium.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Dirk Harbecke

Chairman

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which information is based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to: the planned investment of 470€ million for the construction of the converter in Guben, for which Rock Tech will be required to raise additional funding; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects, and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, intermediate and final lithium products; expected growth, performance and business operation; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects and opportunities; general business and economic conditions; results of development and exploration; interest and tax rates; the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and future projects; future operating costs; receipt of all required regulatory approvals on the expected terms and in a timely manner; and Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include: the Company's ability to access additional funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including the Converter Project and the Georgia Lake Project) and on satisfactory terms; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including future outbreaks or mutations and any associated policies or restrictions on business; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due; changes in commodity and other prices; Rock Tech's ability to retain and attract skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers; unanticipated events and other difficulties related to the construction, development and operation of the Converter Project or the Georgia Lake Project; the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; title defects; competition from existing and new competitors; changes in currency exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities; Rock Tech's history of losses; impacts of climate change; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Financial Instruments and Other Risks" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained in this press release reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date such information was created. Other than as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based. The forward-looking information contained herein is presented for the purposes of assisting readers in understanding Rock Tech's plans, objectives and goals and is not appropriate for any other purposes. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rock-tech-lithium-appoints-markus-brugmann-as-chief-executive-officer-301456970.html

SOURCE Rock Tech Lithium Inc.