PG&E Corporation Schedules Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 10, 2022 PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results. The public can access the conference call through a simultaneous webcast. The link is provided below and will also be available from the PG&E Corporation website.

What: Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Call



When: Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time



Where: http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the live conference call and webcast will be archived through February 17, 2022 at

http://investor.pgecorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/default.aspx.

Alternatively, a toll-free replay of the conference call may be accessed shortly after the live call through February 17, 2022 by dialing (800) 585-8367. International callers may dial (416) 621-4642. For both domestic and international callers, the confirmation code 6580027 will be required to access the replay.

Please contact Investor Relations at [email protected] if you have any questions.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG) is one of the largest combined natural gas and electric companies in the United States. Based in San Francisco, with more than 24,000 employees, the company delivers some of the nation's cleanest energy to 16 million people in Northern and Central California. For more information, visit pge.com and pge.com/news.

