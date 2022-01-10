Alaska Airlines names new regional vice president of California

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alaska Airlines named Neil Thwaites as the new regional vice president of California. In this role, Thwaites will develop and deliver upon Alaska's strategic objectives for California, a market critical to Alaska's long-term growth plan.

An innovative, results-driven leader with diverse and international experience, Thwaites joins Alaska from TripArc, where he was vice president of air procurement in charge of airline supplier strategy and negotiations. Before that, he was at British Airways (a fellow oneworld member) for a decade, where he held various positions in London, New York, and Los Angeles, most recently as the vice president of sales for the western U.S., where he was responsible for the commercial strategy, market development and revenue-generating activities.

Neil will be based in the airlines' Burlingame office (SFO) and report to Andrew Harrison, chief commercial officer and executive vice president.

"Neil's extensive experience working for a global airline, growing market share and driving exceptional performance, will help us accelerate our mission of making Alaska the airline of choice for Californians," said Harrison.

"Alaska is exceptionally positioned to grow in California," said Thwaites. "I'm excited to lead a market strategy that will deliver the very best of Alaska to our guests here as we continue to grow our presence and network in the state moving forward."

Thwaites graduated from the University of Brighton in the U.K. with a double major in International Business & Law. He and his family currently live in Southern California.

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico. We emphasize Next-Level Care for our guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. Alaska is a member of the oneworld global alliance. With the alliance and our additional airline partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

