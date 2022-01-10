AudioCodes Simplifies Microsoft Operator Connect Customer Onboarding for Service Providers

PR Newswire

Highlights

AudioCodes Live Cloud is a white label, multi-tenant, SaaS solution that allows service providers (or their resellers) to quickly and easily onboard customers to Microsoft Teams voice

AudioCodes Live Cloud includes multi-tier management for the service provider and a complete customer self-service portal for increased automation and guaranteed SLAs

By leveraging AudioCodes Live Cloud, service providers can offer both Microsoft Operator Connect via API integration and Direct Routing SBC connectivity to their customers, simplifying the process of connecting enterprise voice services to Microsoft Teams

AudioCodes' market-leading session border controllers (SBCs) underpin AudioCodes Live Cloud, and are certified for Direct Routing and support Microsoft Operator Connect

AudioCodes Live Cloud is offered as a managed solution hosted in the service provider's data center or cloud account, or as a pure SaaS solution

Beyond voice connectivity, service providers can add further value to their customers' Microsoft Teams experience with certified IP phones, meeting room devices, conversational IVR, call recording and meeting productivity tools from AudioCodes

Details

AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC), a leading vendor of advanced communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace, today announced the addition of Microsoft Operator Connect integration and a multi-tier customer portal to its Live Cloud offering. AudioCodes Live Cloud, a white label, multi-tenant SaaS solution, enables service providers to rapidly onboard their customers to Microsoft Teams voice services either through Microsoft Operator Connect or Direct Routing connectivity.

AudioCodes Live Cloud frees up operators to focus on their go-to-market activities, while reducing the total cost of ownership. The addition of Microsoft Operator Connect API integration to AudioCodes Live Cloud enables them to easily integrate with Microsoft's Operator Connect offering and simplify their customer onboarding to Teams.

AudioCodes Live Cloud is offered as a managed solution hosted in the service provider's data center or cloud account, or as a pure SaaS solution, giving service providers high flexibility in their design choice. It leverages AudioCodes' mature session border controllers (SBCs), which are certified for Microsoft Direct Routing and support Microsoft Operator Connect.

AudioCodes Live Cloud supports Microsoft's modern authentication based on the Azure Active Directory and includes multi-tier management for end-to-end network statistics and quality of service monitoring. It enables service providers to offer guaranteed SLAs, and also provides a complete customer self-service portal. In addition, service providers can enhance their customers' experience by adding Microsoft-certified IP phones and meeting room devices, conversational IVR, call recording and meeting productivity tools to their monthly subscription.

"AudioCodes Live Cloud is the smart and easy way for today's forward-thinking service providers to build a multi-tenant SaaS solution to deliver Microsoft Teams voice capabilities to their end customers," said Lior Aldema, Chief Business Officer at AudioCodes. "As Microsoft Teams continues to grow rapidly, service providers can now quickly and cost-effectively help their customers achieve higher productivity, safe in the knowledge that their services are backed up by AudioCodes' proven expertise in enabling voice for Microsoft Teams."

