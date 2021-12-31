Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
XR Securities LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Shopify Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc

Investment company XR Securities LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Tesla Inc, Union Pacific Corp, Alphabet Inc, Apple Inc, sells Shopify Inc, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Meta Platforms Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, XR Securities LLC. As of 2021Q4, XR Securities LLC owns 447 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of XR Securities LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 1,416,650 shares, 65.10% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 2,883,600 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 110,600 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,471 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 101.47%
  5. Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 64,412 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 615.61%
New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.12. The stock is now traded at around $466.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 65.1%. The holding were 1,416,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 12,015 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $180.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 10,812 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 9,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 39,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Boeing Co (BA)

XR Securities LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $215.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,461 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 746.68%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1026.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 15,308 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 615.61%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $254.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 64,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 101.47%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2740.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 9,471 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 290.83%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $172.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 54,834 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 84.52%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3251.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 4,445 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

XR Securities LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 148.35%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $379.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $249.49 and $325.25, with an estimated average price of $290.32.

Sold Out: Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Editas Medicine Inc. The sale prices were between $26.55 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $34.25.

Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (TQQQ)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $119.04 and $177.14, with an estimated average price of $155.23.

Sold Out: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

XR Securities LLC sold out a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. The sale prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45.

Reduced: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

XR Securities LLC reduced to a holding in Shopify Inc by 95.72%. The sale prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $1144.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.55%. XR Securities LLC still held 182 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

XR Securities LLC reduced to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 30.65%. The sale prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $331.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.09%. XR Securities LLC still held 15,757 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: PROSHARES TRUST (SQQQ)

XR Securities LLC reduced to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 65.02%. The sale prices were between $5.69 and $9, with an estimated average price of $6.75. The stock is now traded at around $6.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.66%. XR Securities LLC still held 88,961 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

XR Securities LLC reduced to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 75.25%. The sale prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $669.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.6%. XR Securities LLC still held 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

XR Securities LLC reduced to a holding in ASML Holding NV by 27.31%. The sale prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $756.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. XR Securities LLC still held 3,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

XR Securities LLC reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.98%. The sale prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. XR Securities LLC still held 11,524 shares as of 2021-12-31.



