Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Thor Industries Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

Mishawaka, IN, based Investment company Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, American Tower Corp, Nucor Corp, sells Thor Industries Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO. As of 2021Q4, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO owns 105 stocks with a total value of $127 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,626 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
  2. Ball Corp (BLL) - 77,335 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,808 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 13,830 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 87.22%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $165.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.63%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $108.09.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.



