Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, UnitedHealth Group Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Sells Thor Industries Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc

- New Purchases: UNH, AMT, NUE, CL, GIS, KMB,
- Added Positions: XLK, PYPL, NVDA, AMZN, TSLA, V, NKE, CRM, CAT, XOM, ICE, O, GWW, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: BLK, GD, FISV, GOOGL, CVS, ORCL, MMM, JPM, ABT, VZ, TJX, PG, BA, BRK.B, PEP, BMY, AFL, PFE, IBM, PRU, T, HBNC, HON, EXC, DUK, CVX, ITW, QCOM, SYY, USB, WFC, FDX, ZBH,
- Sold Out: THO, GILD,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 70,626 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.68%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 77,335 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 25,514 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,808 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.16%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 13,830 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $458.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: American Tower Corp (AMT)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in American Tower Corp. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69. The stock is now traded at around $114.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The purchase prices were between $74.42 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.19. The stock is now traded at around $84.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.3 and $68.86, with an estimated average price of $63.6. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 3,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 87.22%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $165.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 9,831 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 43.63%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $187.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Thor Industries Inc (THO)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Thor Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $93.59 and $126.55, with an estimated average price of $108.09.Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.
