Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Mastercard Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Activision Blizzard Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Tips ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, American Tower Corp, Crown Castle International Corp, sells Mastercard Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Activision Blizzard Inc, Everbridge Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC owns 2204 stocks with a total value of $598 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Barnes Group Inc (B) - 490,221 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 41,341 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 92,370 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.58% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 69,236 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.96% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 87,022 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.21%

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 12,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in NETLease Corporate Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.93 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $30.6. The stock is now traded at around $30.917400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Sovos Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $16.56, with an estimated average price of $14.9. The stock is now traded at around $14.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.25 and $136.49, with an estimated average price of $123.4. The stock is now traded at around $125.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $62.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC initiated holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.85 and $6.58, with an estimated average price of $4.28. The stock is now traded at around $2.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 59,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Tips ETF by 107.48%. The purchase prices were between $61.62 and $63.22, with an estimated average price of $62.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 21,242 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 50,190 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.32%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $112.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 17,654 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $53.31, with an estimated average price of $52.9. The stock is now traded at around $52.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 29,303 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in American Tower Corp by 124.16%. The purchase prices were between $257.53 and $292.5, with an estimated average price of $273.26. The stock is now traded at around $266.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.51%. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $105.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 21,964 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund. The sale prices were between $18.98 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.57.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Diversified Dividend & Income Fund. The sale prices were between $10.23 and $10.94, with an estimated average price of $10.69.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.5 and $18.44, with an estimated average price of $17.85.

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.