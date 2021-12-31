Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc Buys Brown & Brown Inc, Blackstone Inc, McDonald's Corp, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Allstate Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc

- New Purchases: BRO, BX, VMW, ADM, ED, DHR, IDA, ICE, KR, PSA, DGX, LSI, GWW, ICLN, SCHG,
- Added Positions: MCD, CRM, ABT, GOOGL, XLY, FTNT, PFE, AAPL, AVGO, UNP, MSI, JPM, ADI, ABBV, VOYA, TJX, MS, XLP, AN, TFC, BXP, XLC, ZTS, UNH, FHN, LKQ, WMG, NKE, FB, MAS, XLI, AMZN, CVX, OSK, PG, SLB, SBUX, VZ, WMT, MA, AMAT, AME, FTV, CE, CSCO, XLF, CTRA, BLK, XLV, PH, AJG, DLR, ETR, USB, XLK, ESGU, COF, JCI, IVW, PHO, VIG, RBLX, XLE, NFLX, PYPL, ETN, ACN, AEP, AMP, ADP, BAC, C, CMCSA, GLW, EWBC, POR, XOM, GE, GILD, IBM, MET, PEG, UGI, WFC, ZBH,
- Reduced Positions: EA, ALL, LEG, MDT, PPG, MSFT, MCO, BBY, SYK, CL, VGT, PEP, VTI, A, BMY, INTC, AMGN, BRKR, COST, HLF, HUBB, LMT, IJH, MDLZ, MRK, QCOM, WWD, SPY, MMM, T, AMT, BAX, KO, DE, HSY, JNJ, ROK, WAT, PM, CHTR, KMI, DELL, IYC, IYJ, IYW, ADBE, BA, COLB, INGR, NEE, HPQ, HUM, INTU, KMB, TXN, DIS, GOOG, OTIS, IYG, VUG, XLB, XLU, PLD, APD, ALGN, MO, AEE, BDX, CCMP, CDNS, CAH, CASY, CAT, COP, EW, LLY, EXC, GD, GIS, TT, MKC, SPGI, NOC, NUAN, PNC, PGR, TGT, UPS, RTX, DFS, PSX, IR, DOW, CTVA, DVY, ICF, IWV, IYH, IYK, SDY, SUSA, VOO,
- Sold Out: PAYX, RPG, APH, MDLA, FLS, MGA, DFAT, CVS, CTSH, GS, ORI, CTXS, LUV, KMPR, ITA, QDF,
These are the top 5 holdings of FERGUSON WELLMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 842,822 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,235,372 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,910 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 214,555 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 161,012 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 273,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 143,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $120.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Public Storage (PSA)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $355.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 200.39%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $267.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 101,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 73.13%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 122,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 192.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 138,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 280.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $199.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 82,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 175.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22.Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.Sold Out: Medallia Inc (MDLA)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.Sold Out: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.
