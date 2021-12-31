Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc Buys Brown & Brown Inc, Blackstone Inc, McDonald's Corp, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Allstate Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc

New Purchases: BRO, BX, VMW, ADM, ED, DHR, IDA, ICE, KR, PSA, DGX, LSI, GWW, ICLN, SCHG,

Portland, OR, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Brown & Brown Inc, Blackstone Inc, McDonald's Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Abbott Laboratories, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Allstate Corp, Leggett & Platt Inc, Medtronic PLC, PPG Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc owns 304 stocks with a total value of $3.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 842,822 shares, 8.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,235,372 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 66,910 shares, 5.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.91% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 214,555 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.9% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 161,012 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82%

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.18 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $68.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 273,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $116.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 143,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $120.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,543 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $61.16 and $67.59, with an estimated average price of $64.69. The stock is now traded at around $69.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,985 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Public Storage. The purchase prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03. The stock is now traded at around $355.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 551 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79. The stock is now traded at around $133.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 200.39%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $267.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 101,550 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 73.13%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $228.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 122,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 192.55%. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 138,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 280.83%. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $199.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 30,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR by 31.54%. The purchase prices were between $68.33 and $77.11, with an estimated average price of $72.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 82,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc added to a holding in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 175.55%. The purchase prices were between $73.48 and $81.95, with an estimated average price of $78.88. The stock is now traded at around $76.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,225 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $188.9 and $220.95, with an estimated average price of $208.22.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Medallia Inc. The sale prices were between $33.9 and $33.99, with an estimated average price of $33.95.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF. The sale prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management, Inc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.