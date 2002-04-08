Cumulus Dallas Radio Stations Raise a Total of $1,767,990 for DFW Charities in 2021

DALLAS, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CUMULUS MEDIA announces that its Dallas, TX, radio station group raised a total of $1,767,990 for DFW Metroplex charities during 2021. Cumulus Dallas supported signature community events with other groups to help raise additional millions in charitable donations. CUMULUS MEDIA owns and operates six popular radio stations serving DFW, including: 99.5 The Wolf/KPLX-FM; WBAP-AM NewsTalk 820; Sportsradio 96.7FM/1310 AM The Ticket/KTCK-FM; Hot 93.3/KLIF-FM; New Country 96.3/KSCS-FM; KLIF 570 AM.



Among the many local non-profit organizations that benefited from successful Cumulus Dallas radio station promotions, radiothons, events and fund drives in 2021 are:

Cook Children’s Medical Center/Children’s Miracle Network

North Texas Food Bank

Community Partners of Dallas

Austin Street Center

Denton State Supported Living Center

Special Olympics Texas

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy of Dallas

Charles E. Nash Elementary School of Fort Worth

Cornerstone Clothes Closet

Patriot PAWS Service Dogs

The Senior Source

At Last! Urban Boarding

Brooklyn’s Rodeo Adventures

Hope Supply Co.

Key community events in 2021 for Cumulus Dallas included:

KSCS and KPLX’s Country for the Kids Radiothon on December 9-10, 2021, raised $630,000 for Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.





WBAP’s Christmas is Caring Radiothon drove over $212,000 in donations benefiting the Denton State Supported Living Center serving people with special needs.



KTCK The Ticket’s Jub Jam, an auction, concert and radiothon led by The Musers’ George Dunham raised $136,092 for the Senior Source, which serves DFW senior citizens.





KSCS’s 10,000 for the Troops holiday card drive, which collected nearly 90,000 holiday cards for troops serving overseas.





KLIF-FM’s 93 Hours of Hope Holiday Toy Drive collected 577 toys for DFW area children through Hope Supply Co., which helps families in need in the Dallas area.





Led by Donovan Lewis, KTCK The Ticket’s Donnie’s Domino’s event raised $112,000 for At Last! Urban Boarding, which helps underserved youth elevate their performance in school.





KTCK The Ticket’s Drop Your Pants 8 event raised $108,000 in Bob Sturm’s annual effort to raises resources for the Cornerstone Clothes Closet, which helps clothe and provide showers to the homeless.





Norm Hitzges’ and KTCK The Ticket’s Normathon monthlong event featuring a car raffle, auctions and all-day broadcast raised $444,202 for the Austin Street Center for the homeless.





KLIF Kids Radiothon raised $45,000 for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Arts Academy in Dallas and Charles E. Nash Elementary School in Fort Worth to make sure every child at these underserved schools has a present for Christmas.





KTCK The Ticket Hosts George Dunham and Craig Miller’s annual D&M Open golf tournament raised $40,000 for Special Olympics Texas.





KSCS Pet for a Vet in May 2021 raised almost $40,000 for Benefits Patriot PAWS Service Dogs, which trains dogs for Veterans who suffer from mobility issues.



Dan Bennett, Regional Vice President, CUMULUS MEDIA-Dallas/Houston, said: “Once again the listeners of our six Cumulus Dallas radio stations stepped up with incredible generosity with nearly $1.8 million in cash to serve our community needs. A special thank you to our staff for the long hours and work to make this possible. Our staff members truly embrace our mission to help our community and the results are significant and change lives for the better.”

About CUMULUS MEDIA

CUMULUS MEDIA ( CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 410 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the CUMULUS Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

Contact: Lisa Dollinger, Dollinger Strategic Communication for CUMULUS MEDIA, 512.633.4084, [email protected].