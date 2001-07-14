Atlantic Broadband Rebrands as BreezelineTM

With major expansion and acquisition initiatives extending the company’s reach beyond its traditional east coast footprint, Atlantic Broadband, the nation’s eighth-largest cable operator, today announced it has rebranded as BreezelineTM.

Following the company’s acquisition of two cable systems in Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio in September 2021, which expanded the company’s serviceable households and businesses to more than 1.6 million, the company decided to rebrand to describe more accurately its expanded geographical reach, as well as new service offerings and its commitment to customer care.

“We’re no longer just an east coast provider, and we’ve long offered much more than broadband, so our company identity must evolve with us,” said Frank van der Post, President of Breezeline. “The name Breezeline marks the beginning of a new, exciting era of transforming our company through new growth, while also elevating the customer experience through enhanced customer care options, innovative products, and investment in the latest technologies.”

In addition to recent growth through acquisitions, the company has launched a major fiber expansion initiative that will extend connectivity to more than 70,000 additional homes and businesses in New Hampshire and West Virginia via ultra-fast Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) technology.

The company will also launch Breezeline Stream TV, a cloud-based, web-powered video experience allowing customers to access live and recorded programs on every compatible device in and outside the home. Breezeline Stream TV will be launched in select Breezeline markets early this year, with additional markets being added throughout 2022.

“The Breezeline name was chosen to convey our commitment to providing easy access to connected experiences for our customers,” said Julie Sullivan, Vice President of Marketing for Breezeline. “The Breezeline logo, a five-point pinwheel, represents our customers and the communities we serve, the innovation and services that enrich customers’ lives, and the elevated experiences we strive to provide in a seamlessly connected world. The pinwheel also implies motion – symbolic of both high-speed connectivity and the ease with which customers can interact with our company and services.”

The company has launched a series of new customer care initiatives, including enhanced self-service options, a new online experience, and simplified, transparent pricing. There is more to come, including a new customer app planned for release early this year.

The company transformation was set into motion by van der Post after joining the company in November 2019. He has worked with company leadership and all customer-facing employees to transform the company’s internal culture with the end goal of producing a superior experience for customers.

“With input from our employees, we established a Customer Experience Blueprint more than a year ago and began to reverse engineer our desired customer outcomes. At the same time, we have immersed our entire team in the skills and behaviors that are key to the experience we are striving to deliver,” said van der Post. “We are making progress, but there is still more we will do as we continue to evolve and transform from the inside out, with all employees involved in this effort. Our new brand signals how committed we are to this goal.”

The new Breezeline name and logo were introduced to customers beginning today through a redesigned website, rebranded social media platforms, email announcements and more. The company’s Columbus and Cleveland operations, which are currently operating under the WOW! brand name, will transition to Breezeline by summer 2022.

ABOUT BREEZELINETM

Cogeco US, operating as Breezeline, a subsidiary of Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA), is the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States. The company provides its residential and business customers with Internet, TV and Voice services in 12 states: Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia. Cogeco Communications Inc. also operates in Québec and Ontario, in Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name. Cogeco Inc.’s subsidiary, Cogeco Media, owns and operates 23 radio stations serving audiences across the province of Québec, as well as a news agency.

