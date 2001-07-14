Wealth Managers Stephen Stabile and Adam Hirsch Join First Republic in New York

First+Republic+Bank ( NYSE:FRC, Financial), a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that Stephen Stabile and Adam Hirsch have joined First Republic Investment Management in New York.

Stabile and Hirsch were each named Managing Director and Wealth Manager. They will provide portfolio management, retirement planning, investment consulting and other wealth management services to individuals, families, nonprofits and private family foundations.

“Stephen Stabile and Adam Hirsch are highly regarded wealth managers and are a strong addition to our expanding team serving metropolitan New York,” said Bob Thornton, President of First Republic Private Wealth Management. “Stephen and Adam share First Republic’s commitment to exceptional and differentiated client service.”

Stabile has more than 19 years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for private equity and venture capital general partners, entrepreneurs and individuals and families. Before joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director and Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Stabile is active in his local community and serves as a Dean’s Advisory Board member for the SUNY Albany School of Business and is a trustee of the Children’s Museum of East End. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Management Information Systems from SUNY Albany’s School of Business. Stabile also received an MBA and a Certificate in Sustainability from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ (CRPC®) designation from the College for Financial Planning.

Hirsch has more than 17 years of wealth management experience providing customized wealth management solutions for high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, including financial executives, law firms and doctors. Before joining First Republic, he was a Managing Director and Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Prior to that, Hirsch was a Technical Equity Trader for the Opus Fund. He is active in his local community and is a youth sports coach. Hirsch received a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Miami. He holds the Certified Investment Management Analyst® (CIMA®) certification. Hirsch also holds the Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor℠ (CRPC®) and the Sports and Entertainment Accredited Wealth Management Advisor (SE-AWMA) designations from the College for Financial Planning.

To learn more about First Republic Private Wealth Management, click+here. To see our growing team of wealth management professionals, click+here.

About First Republic Bank

Founded in 1985, First Republic and its subsidiaries offer private banking, private business banking and private wealth management, including investment, trust and brokerage services. First Republic specializes in delivering exceptional, relationship-based service and offers a complete line of products, including residential, commercial and personal loans, deposit services, and wealth management. Services are offered through preferred banking or wealth management offices primarily in San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. First Republic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Index and KBW Nasdaq Bank Index. For more information, visit firstrepublic.com.

