JetBlue Promotes Lisa Reifer to Head of Finance and Treasury

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced that Lisa Studness Reifer has been named head of finance and treasury on the airline’s senior leadership team. Reifer, who will be celebrating 18 years with JetBlue in February, has served as vice president, infrastructure, properties and development since 2017. Reifer will be responsible for investor relations, treasury, and risk management, including fuel hedging and insurance, in addition to infrastructure. She will also assume responsibility as JetBlue’s treasurer, reporting to JetBlue’s Chief Financial Officer Ursula Hurley.

Since joining JetBlue in February 2004, Reifer has led teams across JetBlue’s organization including strategy, investor relations, legal, and airport affairs. As vice president, infrastructure, properties and development, Reifer has been responsible for managing all of the company’s real estate assets including long-term airport planning and development, design and construction, and facilities planning across 100+ cities.

“Lisa has been a strategic leader on the JetBlue finance team for many years, especially in the past two years as we’ve navigated through the pandemic,” Hurley said. “Under her leadership we’ve secured the infrastructure needed to enable our network growth strategy and create more jobs in the communities we serve while maintaining our low-cost structure. One of our top priorities as we move through our recovery is to build upon what it is already one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry to support the exciting growth we have planned. Lisa’s deep experience positions us well to keep up the momentum to achieve our financial goals in support of our crewmembers, customers, and owners.”

Prior to joining JetBlue, Reifer was an associate at the law firm Shearman & Sterling. Reifer earned a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College, an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and a J.D. from Vanderbilt University.

About JetBlue Airways

