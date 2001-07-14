Bloom Energy Names Rick Beuttel as Vice President, Hydrogen Business

Bloom Energy Corporation ( NYSE:BE, Financial) today announced the appointment of Rick Beuttel as vice president, hydrogen business. In this newly created role, Beuttel will spearhead the company’s commercial hydrogen strategy and will forge key partnerships to advance and scale Bloom’s efforts to enable the global hydrogen economy.

Beuttel brings over three decades of experience in business development in the energy and industrial sectors, including extensive work deploying and scaling hydrogen projects across international markets. Beuttel will help define Bloom’s market strategy, serve as an evangelist for emerging hydrogen solutions, and develop relationships with industry leaders to continue momentum around Bloom’s hydrogen technology. Following the launch of its solid+oxide%2C+high+temperature+electrolyzer in July 2021, Bloom Energy collaborated with organizations across the energy sector to accelerate the global hydrogen economy, including projects to produce low-cost%2C+green+hydrogen and blend hydrogen+into+natural+gas+networks.

“On behalf of the entire leadership team, we are thrilled to welcome Rick to Bloom Energy, especially as we enter 2022 with such strong momentum,” said Sharelynn Moore, executive vice president and CMO, Bloom Energy. “With an impressive track record as a global energy leader, Rick will help us actualize our vision for the future of energy, driving new collaborations and scaling technologies that make a hydrogen-fueled economy a reality.”

Before joining Bloom Energy, Beuttel served as vice president of business development at Air Products, overseeing the development and execution of large-scale energy projects, largely focused on hydrogen throughout the Americas. During this time, he was responsible for the deployment of over $8 billion of capital, including world-scale hydrogen projects in Eastern Louisiana, Edmonton, Alberta, the acquisition of hydrogen plants from PBF Energy, and other projects centered around hydrogen and synthesis gas production.

“Between its groundbreaking technology and exciting collaborations with other major energy players, Bloom Energy is truly paving the way for the global hydrogen economy of tomorrow,” said Beuttel. “I’m proud to be joining a team at the forefront of the industry during such a pivotal moment, and I’m excited to advance Bloom’s mission of providing cost-effective, reliable energy for everyone around the world.”

Beuttel held a number of senior roles across regions during his tenure at Air Products, including business manager for generated gases in the Americas, business development manager for Latin America, and business manager for Asia tonnage focused on the semiconductor and display industries. Early in his career, Beuttel also served as business development director for TRiMEGA Electronics, LLC, a joint venture with the Kinetics Group.

Beuttel holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and a Master of Business Administration from Lehigh University and is also chairman of the board of the Lehigh Valley Velodrome.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy’s mission is to make clean, reliable energy affordable for everyone in the world. The company’s product, the Bloom Energy Server, delivers highly reliable and resilient, always-on electric power that is clean, cost-effective, and ideal for microgrid applications. Bloom’s customers include many Fortune 100 companies and leaders in manufacturing, data centers, healthcare, retail, higher education, utilities, and other industries. For more information, visit www.bloomenergy.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that involve risks and uncertainties. Words such as “anticipates,” “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “can,” “may,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding the global hydrogen economy. These statements should not be taken as guarantees of results and should not be considered an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those included in the risk factors section of Bloom Energy’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and other risks detailed in Bloom Energy’s SEC filings from time to time. Bloom Energy undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly update any forward-looking statements unless if and as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005335/en/