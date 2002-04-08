13 Companies to Participate at Capital Link's Corporate Presentation Series

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is hosting a series of online Corporate Presentations, whereby the Senior Management teams of leading listed maritime companies will present their business development, strategy, growth prospects and overall sector outlook.



There are two presentation sessions each day, with approximate duration of 45 minutes each that will consist of a company presentation of 20+ minutes followed by live Q&A between company management and webinar participants. The first presentation starts at 10:00 am – 10:45 am EST and the second from 11:00 am – 11:45 am EST.

REGISTRATION

Online attendance is complimentary. Please click on the link below.

http://webinars.capitallink.com/2022/company_presentation/

Those who wish to register and attend the presentations can sign up and indicate which presentation sessions they want to join. Each session can be accessed through its own link.

An email confirmation will be sent back and will include the link to click for each presentation you signed up for.

LIVE Q&A SESSION - Submitting Questions

Participants can submit their questions either during the webinar through the online platform or can email our team at [email protected].

1x1 MEETINGS WITH COMPANY MANAGEMENT

Institutional Investors can request follow up meeting(s) with company management through the 1x1 Meetings Section on the Registration Page or by emailing [email protected]

The presentations schedule is as follows:

DATE TIME PRESENTING COMPANIES SPEAKERS Thursday, January 13, 2022



10:00 – 10:45 am EST Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK) Hamish Norton, President

Christos Begleris, co - CFO

Simos Spyrou, co - CFO 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Euroseas ( ESEA) Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO

Dr. Anastasios Aslidis, CFO Tuesday, January 18, 2022



10:00 – 10:45 am EST Safe Bulkers (: SB) Dr.Loukas Barmparis, President

Konstantinos Adamopoulos, CFO

Thanasis Antonakis, Assistant CFO, Chief Compliance Officer 11:00 – 11:45 am EST TEN Ltd (: TNP) Dr. Nikolas P. Tsakos, Founder, President & CEO

George Saroglou, COO

Harrys Kosmatos, Corporate Development Officer

Apostolos Tsitsirakis, Strategy & Corporate Development Thursday, January 20, 2022



10:00 – 10:45 am EST Seanergy Maritime Holdings ( SHIP) Stamatis Tsantanis, CEO

Stavros Gyftakis, CFO 11:00 – 11:45 am EST d’Amico International Shipping (Borsa Italiana: DIS) Carlos Balestra di Mottola, CFO Monday, January 24, 2022



10:00 – 10:45 am EST International Seaways (: INSW) Lois Zabrocky, CEO

Jeff Pribor, CFO 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Danaos (: DAC) Evangelos Chatzis, CFO Tuesday, January 25, 2022



10:00 – 10:45 am EST Eurodry ( EDRY) Aristides Pittas, Chairman & CEO

Dr. Anastasios Aslidis, CFO 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Pyxis Tankers ( PXS) Eddie Valentis, Chairman & CEO

Henry Williams, CFO Wednesday, January 26, 2022



10:00 – 10:45 am EST ENETI (: NETI) Robert Bugbee, President & Director

David Morant, Managing Director 11:00 – 11:45 am EST Scorpio Tankers (: STNG) Robert Bugbee, President & Director

Brian Lee, CFO Thursday, January 27, 2022 10:00 – 10:45 am EST Genco (: GNK) John C. Wobensmith, President & CEO

Apostolos Zafolias, CFO



