Mercer Appoints Holly Verdeyen as US Defined Contribution Leader

Mercer%2C a global leader in redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being, (NYSE: MMC), has named Holly Verdeyen as the US Defined Contribution (DC) Leader. Based in Chicago, Holly’s responsibilities include managing the strategy, development, and growth of Mercer’s defined contribution and financial wellness business within the US. She will report to Chris Mahoney, US Wealth Leader.

“We are thrilled to welcome Holly to Mercer’s US Wealth Leadership Team and to lead Mercer’s Defined Contribution and financial wellness business,” said Mahoney. “Financial stability and retirement preparedness is a top priority for plan sponsors in 2022, and Holly’s impressive background will build upon Mercer’s work to improve accessibility, engagement and personalization for participants. Holly’s depth of experience is key as we address the evolving needs of clients, and fuel Mercer’s continued growth across the US.”

“The Defined Contribution space is in a period of exciting but rapid change, with new challenges and opportunities prompting plan sponsors to re-evaluate their governance models.” said Verdeyen. “The legislative agenda is packed with proposals to bolster retirement coverage and adequacy, and employers are in a unique position to expand retirement plan access while still affording participants flexibility. I’m very excited to join a team of experts who are working with leading organizations to tackle retirement plan challenges.”

Verdeyen brings more than 20 years of institutional investment experience to Mercer. Most recently, she was the Head of Defined Contribution at Russell Investments, where she led the US Institutional and Intermediary DC business units, which included traditional outsourced CIO, target date funds and custom multi-asset mandates. She was responsible for Russell Investments’ funds distributed to DC plans via financial intermediaries, as well as personalized managed accounts and model portfolios. Prior to that, she served as an Executive Director in Defined Contribution at UBS. She began her career at BlackRock, as a Business Development Officer in the Defined Contribution Group. Holly earned her MBA from Northwestern University and her Bachelor’s degree from St. Norbert College.

About Mercer

Mercer believes in building brighter futures by redefining the world of work, reshaping retirement and investment outcomes, and unlocking real health and well-being. Mercer’s approximately 25,000 employees are based in 43 countries and the firm operates in 130 countries. Mercer is a business of Marsh+McLennan (NYSE: MMC), the world’s leading professional services firm in the areas of risk, strategy and people, with 81,000 colleagues and annual revenue of over $19 billion. Through its market-leading businesses including Marsh, Guy+Carpenter and Oliver+Wyman, Marsh McLennan helps clients navigate an increasingly dynamic and complex environment. For more information, visit mercer.com. Follow Mercer on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005713/en/