Reyna Silver Refines Medicine Springs High-Grade Focus via District-Wide Jasperoid Selective Sampling: Returning High-Grade Silver Including over 1,000 g/t Ag in Two Samples

VANCOUVER, BC and HONG KONG / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Reyna Silver Corp. ( TSXV:RSLV, Financial); ( OTCQX:RSNVF, Financial); ( FRA:4ZC, Financial) ("Reyna'' or the "Company") is pleased to report results from its district-wide selective jasperoid-based sampling program at its 4,831 hectares, 80% Earn-In from Northern Lights Resources, Medicine Springs Project in Nevada. The program aimed to determine if the jasperoids signaled a distal expression of a deeper mineralizing system. The results reveal a classic CRD Silver-Lead-Zinc-Copper zonation and outline the NE-SW trending structures that channeled mineralizing fluids. Combining these results with the lidar-like survey highlights an 800-hectare area where targets are being developed for the upcoming drilling season.

"The results of this selective sampling program are some of the best I've ever seen from CRD jasperoids. They appear to support our thesis that what we see at Medicine Springs is high-level leakage from a multi-stage mineralization center at depth," said Dr. Peter Megaw, Reyna's Chief Exploration Advisor. "Jasperoids typically mark a geochemically-zoned shell around many CRDs worldwide. This sampling program appears to have narrowed us down to an area with consistently high metals values where we will focus some additional fieldwork leading up to an aggressive drilling program, which we hope to permit and drill in 2022."

"Of course, seeing high-grade silver numbers, up to 1,000 g/t Ag in two samples, is exciting, but Medicine Springs keeps exceeding even our expectations. From the start, Reyna's technical team recognized the hallmarks of a district-scale CRD at Medicine Springs and that it was ripe for applying the exploration model they have successfully used in Mexico. We immediately expanded our claim package to cover what we believe is the entire district and executed this jasperoid program to sharpen our targeting", noted Jorge Ramiro Monroy, CEO of Reyna Silver. "We are satisfied that these results warrant aggressive drilling and allow Medicine Springs to take its place with Guigui and Batopilas as the third member of our high-grade silver project portfolio."

Medicine Springs hosts Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization exposed at a very high level marked by well-developed multi-stage NE-SW trending jasperoid-barite veins. Systematic sampling (657 samples) of these veins throughout a 6 by 6 km area returned very strong results for Silver (37 samples returned over 66 g/t), Lead and Zinc, with modest Copper along a prominent NE-SW-trending structural network (See Table 1 and Figure 1). The best results are concentrated in an area about 3 x 4 km, which extends over 2 km to the east and south of the area of historic prospecting and exploration drilling. The results appear to reflect a classic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver zoning pattern potentially related to the system's intrusive source. Definition of targets to permit for drilling in 2022 will be based on these results combined with a reinterpretation of existing geological and geophysical data, a Lidar-like survey, and additional detailed mapping and sampling.

Element Range Area (km) Ag 37>66 (2 oz) high of 1200 2 x 4 Pb 51> 1% Pb, to 20% 18 > 4% 3 x 5 Zn 148 > 500 ppm, 24> 1%, 2>10% 2 x 2.5 Cu 20>100 ppm, 10> 200 Max 845 2 x 2.5 NE Mn 202 > 500 ppm ubiquitous

Table 1: Geochemical anges from Jasperoids within the overall Medicine Springs Project area.

Medicine Springs Jasperoids

Jasperoids (pervasively silica-replaced limestone) are a high-level and distal alteration style typical of many CRD systems. They tend to be geochemically zoned with respect to the intrusive source and major mineralization fluid channelways, making them a useful sampling basis for determining system-wide zoning. At Medicine Springs, well-developed and laterally continuous jasperoid veins and pods were recognized along multiple parallel NE-SW trending structures within an area of about 6 x 6 km. These veins extend well beyond the areas of historic small-scale mining and very shallow drilling, so Reyna sampled them systematically to determine if a mineralization center or centers could be defined.

The sampling showed that many of the jasperoid veins are multi-stage, with episodes of structural movement separating passage of repeated pulses of mineralizing and altering fluids.The individual jasperoid stages were sampled separately, and certain stages were found to have stronger geochemical signatures than others. The sampling shows very strong results for Silver, Lead and Zinc, with lesser Copper concentrated in an area about 2 x 4 km aligned with several parallel NE-SW-trending structural zones. The samplers also documented that the number of stages shown by individual jasperoid veins is zoned with respect to these structural zones. The highest number of stages corresponds to the zones of strongest geochemical results. Importantly, the strongly anomalous area extends over 2 km to the east and south of the area of historic prospecting and exploration drilling and leads right up to the limit of the outcrop.

The geochemical results reveal a broad classic zoning pattern from northeast to southwest of Copper to Zinc to Lead to Silver to Manganese. Pathfinder elements (As, Sb, Hg, Se, Te, V, W) are also strong throughout the anomalous zone, and work is underway to determine their relationship to possible "hot spots ."Tungsten (W) is high locally and may be indicative of proximity to major fluid channelways. The most robust consistent copper values cluster near the northeastern limit of outcrop, suggesting the system may continue under alluvium for some distance.

Combining these initial jasperoid results and the lidar-like survey with existing geophysics, geological mapping and soil sampling alongside follow-up additional sampling will refine the zoning patterns and help define drilling targets in the principal area of interest.

Figure 1. Composite map showing the highest jasperoid geochemical results for Silver, Lead, Zinc, and Copper within the overall Medicine Springs Project area.

See the video link below where Dr. Peter Megaw discusses the results of the Jasperoid Study:

Click here to watch the video

To view a virtual site visit video of Medicine Springs click on the link below:

Click here to watch the video

QA/QC STATEMENT

Reyna Silver follows industry standard procedures for rock-chip sampling for exploratory geochemical analyses. Rock chip samples generally weigh between 1 and 3 kg. Samples were submitted to the certified ALS Global facility in Elko, Nevada where the entire sample was crushed to 70% passing less than 2mm, then 250g were rotary split and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped to ALS Global in Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. Geochemical analyses were done by ALS Global in Canada under an ISO 1702 Quality management system. Pulps were analyzed for precious, base-metals, and multi-elements using method code ME-MS41 following an aqua regia digestion. Overlimit values for Ag, Pb, and Zn were analyzed using method codes Ag-OG46, Pb-OG46, and Zn-OG46. Multi-element certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were systematically inserted into the sample stream to monitor lab performance.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Dr. Peter Megaw, Ph.D., C.P.G., the Company's Chief Exploration Advisor and Qualified Person, reviewed the technical aspects of exploration projects described herein and is responsible for the design and conduct of the exploration program and the verification and quality assurance of analytical results. Dr. Megaw is not independent as he and/or companies with which he is affiliated hold Net Smelter Royalties on the Guigui and Batopilas Projects that predate Reyna Silver acquiring them.

ABOUT REYNA SILVER

Reyna Silver Corp. ( TSXV:RSLV, Financial) is a growth-oriented junior exploration and development company focused on exploring for high-grade, district-scale silver deposits in Mexico and USA.

Reyna's principal properties are the Guigui and Batopilas Properties in Chihuahua, Mexico. Guigui covers the interpreted source area for the Santa Eulalia Carbonate Replacement District (CRD) and Batopilas covers most of Mexico's historically highest-grade silver system. The Company also has an option to acquire 80% of the Medicine Springs property in Nevada, USA as well as the early stage La Durazno and Matilde and La Reyna mineral properties in Mexico.

Cautionary Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities regulations. All statements other than statements of historical fact herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding exploration results and plans, and our other future plans and objectives, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our estimates of exploration investment, the scope of our exploration programs, and our expectations of ongoing administrative costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and future events and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time via SEDAR with the Canadian regulatory agencies to whose policies we are bound. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should conditions or our estimates or opinions change, except as required by law. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks associated with mineral exploration, price volatility in the mineral commodities we seek, and operational and political risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

