RCM Stock Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of R1 RCM Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – RCM

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) and Cloudmed is fair to RCM shareholders. Upon closing of the merger, R1 shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis while Cloudmed equity holders are expected to own approximately 30%.

Halper Sadeh encourages RCM shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether RCM and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for RCM shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for RCM shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

Halper Sadeh encourages RCM shareholders to click+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110005780/en/