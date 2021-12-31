Seelaus Asset Management LLC Buys Merck Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, KKR Inc, U.S. Bancorp

New Purchases: MRK, EXP, THRM, COIN, ABB, GXO, WLTW, AKAM, GRMN, NRG, HUN, ZM, KO, FNF, HBI, CCI, PINS, STWD, TER, CHD, NVDA, QCOM, FANG, VIG, WHR, TGT, SONY, STZ, BG, TRMB, LW, TRTN, IRM, ITW, FOSL, OCSL, GSM, HIPO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Merck Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Gentherm Inc, ABB, sells Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, KKR Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Compass Minerals International Inc, CyrusOne Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seelaus Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Seelaus Asset Management LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,307 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 11,698 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.93% Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC) - 12,089 shares, 2.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.24% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,395 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 11,452 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.28 and $90.54, with an estimated average price of $79.6. The stock is now traded at around $81.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 19,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $167.98, with an estimated average price of $154.33. The stock is now traded at around $156.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Gentherm Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.63 and $89.23, with an estimated average price of $84.19. The stock is now traded at around $90.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 8,742 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $221.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 3,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 16,640 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18. The stock is now traded at around $83.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 44.22%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $155.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Verra Mobility Corp by 146.57%. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $16.41, with an estimated average price of $15.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 49,005 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 23.96%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $179.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 11,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 71.27%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $68.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 10,254 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in American International Group Inc by 29.86%. The purchase prices were between $51.72 and $61.08, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $60.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 22,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC added to a holding in CarMax Inc by 40.23%. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $116.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in KKR & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $60.27 and $83.4, with an estimated average price of $74.04.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in U.S. Bancorp. The sale prices were between $54.85 and $62.74, with an estimated average price of $59.09.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Compass Minerals International Inc. The sale prices were between $48.63 and $74.49, with an estimated average price of $60.63.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $29.58 and $49.78, with an estimated average price of $40.04.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in CyrusOne Inc by 63.51%. The sale prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Seelaus Asset Management LLC still held 4,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 52.25%. The sale prices were between $50.3 and $57.15, with an estimated average price of $54. The stock is now traded at around $51.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. Seelaus Asset Management LLC still held 9,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in MetLife Inc by 46.24%. The sale prices were between $57.11 and $66.6, with an estimated average price of $62.75. The stock is now traded at around $67.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.24%. Seelaus Asset Management LLC still held 7,081 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 31.96%. The sale prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $18.415800. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.18%. Seelaus Asset Management LLC still held 33,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Comcast Corp by 47.28%. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $50.508100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Seelaus Asset Management LLC still held 4,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced to a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings by 42.67%. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43. The stock is now traded at around $286.619000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Seelaus Asset Management LLC still held 1,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.