Wela Strategies, Inc. Buys Huttig Building Products Inc, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, Apple Inc

Investment company Wela Strategies, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Huttig Building Products Inc, sells SPDR Dividend ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wela Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Wela Strategies, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Wela Strategies, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 99,712 shares, 23.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76%
  2. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 752,154 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86%
  3. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 145,475 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75%
  4. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,235 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 150,554 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
New Purchase: Huttig Building Products Inc (HBP)

Wela Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Huttig Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY)

Wela Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.33 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $122.95.



