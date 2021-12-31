Wela Strategies, Inc. Buys Huttig Building Products Inc, Sells SPDR Dividend ETF, Apple Inc

New Purchases: HBP,

HBP, Added Positions: IVV, IJH, IEFA, LQD, XLV, VNQ, IJR, XLK, XLF, VWO, ANGL, EMLP, CWI, PFE, LMT, BBY, HII, IGD, NEM, GILD, CMI, CSCO, CAH,

IVV, IJH, IEFA, LQD, XLV, VNQ, IJR, XLK, XLF, VWO, ANGL, EMLP, CWI, PFE, LMT, BBY, HII, IGD, NEM, GILD, CMI, CSCO, CAH, Reduced Positions: BSV, FLRN, BIV, AAPL, BLV, VYMI,

BSV, FLRN, BIV, AAPL, BLV, VYMI, Sold Out: SDY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Huttig Building Products Inc, sells SPDR Dividend ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wela Strategies, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Wela Strategies, Inc. owns 44 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wela Strategies, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wela+strategies%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 99,712 shares, 23.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.76% SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) - 752,154 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 145,475 shares, 9.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 58,235 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.99% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 150,554 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%

Wela Strategies, Inc. initiated holding in Huttig Building Products Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.15 and $11.07, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $9.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wela Strategies, Inc. sold out a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $117.33 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $122.95.