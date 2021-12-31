Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, Sells Unilever PLC, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

New Purchases: VUSB, EEM, DEO, JMST, QQQ, TIP, KMB, IJR, VV, RSP, LLY, MPC, INDB, BLFY, CAH,

Canton, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, American Electric Power Co Inc, General Electric Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, sells Unilever PLC, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Eastern Bankshares Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. owns 243 stocks with a total value of $960 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 355,535 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 142,906 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 70,417 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.57% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,665 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.35% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,322 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.46%

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.915000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 32,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $48.705000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Diageo PLC. The purchase prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45. The stock is now traded at around $210.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.87 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $49.05. The stock is now traded at around $50.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. initiated holding in Independent Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.29 and $91.72, with an estimated average price of $83.12. The stock is now traded at around $87.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 122.09%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 36,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $80.28 and $88.97, with an estimated average price of $84.43. The stock is now traded at around $90.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in General Electric Co by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 21,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 47.70%. The purchase prices were between $78.16 and $85.01, with an estimated average price of $81.93. The stock is now traded at around $79.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.279000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 108.68%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 22,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Organon & Co. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HMN Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $23.16 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $23.9.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $115.7, with an estimated average price of $107.32.