Poehling Capital Management, LLC Buys ViacomCBS Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Organon, Sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Pfizer Inc, Discovery Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ViacomCBS Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Organon, Amgen Inc, Occidental Petroleum Corp, sells Apollo Global Management Inc, Pfizer Inc, Discovery Inc, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Starbucks Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Poehling Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Poehling Capital Management, LLC owns 138 stocks with a total value of $305 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 64,153 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 75,632 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% Cannae Holdings Inc (CNNE) - 280,632 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,217 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% Markel Corp (MKL) - 6,932 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $115.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 14,761 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The purchase prices were between $109.26 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $115.86. The stock is now traded at around $119.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 7,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $134.15, with an estimated average price of $120.52. The stock is now traded at around $100.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global Payments Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $147.415000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $544.41 and $726.75, with an estimated average price of $629.37. The stock is now traded at around $646.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $49.69, with an estimated average price of $45.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,361 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 202.58%. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $34.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 281,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Organon & Co by 22.64%. The purchase prices were between $28.67 and $37.13, with an estimated average price of $32.51. The stock is now traded at around $32.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 277,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 42.81%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $229.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 15,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp by 87.19%. The purchase prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36. The stock is now traded at around $32.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 75,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 72,588 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in WW International Inc by 91.09%. The purchase prices were between $15.04 and $21.48, with an estimated average price of $17.91. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 72,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alight Inc. The sale prices were between $9.95 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $10.84.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.

Poehling Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in RPAR Risk Parity ETF. The sale prices were between $24.04 and $25.5, with an estimated average price of $24.8.