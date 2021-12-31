Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. Buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells Associated Banc-Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: SCHV, VEA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, sells Associated Banc-Corp, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Comcast Corp, Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. owns 74 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 181,274 shares, 9.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.57% Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (RPG) - 117,502 shares, 8.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 213,629 shares, 8.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.38% Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 383,055 shares, 7.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.05% WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) - 342,399 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.23%

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $73.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.279000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $55.73 and $56.61, with an estimated average price of $56.19.

Shakespeare Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.