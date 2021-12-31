Bremer Bank National Association Buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Sells Fastenal Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CVS Health Corp

New Purchases: DIA, MRVL, ZTS, ADP, PXD, J, CC, TSM, TMUS, CTLT, MCK, LULU, PRU, EA, QCOM, CDW, TSLA, OTTR, DHI, WY, HUM, BK,

ACWI, IWM, AMP, TGT, MU, IJR, CMG, UNP, IEFA, BX, DUK, DIS, ACN, NVDA, C, PFE, LLY, MAS, NKE, FB, KO, HON, EL, EEM, COST, AMT, ZBH, V, MA, IJJ, VKQ, MFL, WEC, DSI, ESGD, IGF, VWO, GAL, UL, LRCX, GILD, AEP, Reduced Positions: FAST, BRK.A, AMZN, JPM, SPY, GOOG, ABT, GOOGL, CRM, CVS, MSFT, TFC, AAPL, CMCSA, ICE, PANW, INTC, DE, MDLZ, ADI, ADBE, NSC, JNJ, EBAY, NEE, BMY, MCD, GWW, MMM, BLK, ATVI, TJX, MMC, GD, IBM, HD, ECL, BA, XOM, DD, EOG, PG, PM, HAL, CVX, SLB, CAT, BRK.B, SYK, XLK, USB, STT, UNH, VZ, VYM, QQQ, MDY, EFA, ANTM, XEL, T, CSCO, BKNG, CL, ON, NVR, MRK, SBUX, CCI, FFIV, IJT, HCA, IYW, KRE, ABC, MO, ALL, VNQ, VTI, VTV, AKAM, IJK, AZN, IQV, TEL, GS, ITW, KMB, RTX, URI, TSCO, POOL, TRV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Ameriprise Financial Inc, Marvell Technology Inc, sells Fastenal Co, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, CVS Health Corp, Salesforce.com Inc, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bremer Bank National Association. As of 2021Q4, Bremer Bank National Association owns 220 stocks with a total value of $604 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 690,778 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 99.77% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 95,809 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 150,435 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.74% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 338,732 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.53% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,677 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.67%

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $338.61 and $364.84, with an estimated average price of $354.55. The stock is now traded at around $358.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 14,918 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $78.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 23,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $211.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 8,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $233.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 7,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $197.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 9,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.36 and $148.45, with an estimated average price of $139.94. The stock is now traded at around $133.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 10,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 99.77%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.04%. The holding were 690,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 572.61%. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $212.125000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 54,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Ameriprise Financial Inc by 523.64%. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $310.24, with an estimated average price of $296.39. The stock is now traded at around $315.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,049 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Target Corp by 113.55%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $226.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 475.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $91.545000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 19,235 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 30.29%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $111.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 54,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

Bremer Bank National Association sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $99.53 and $127.75, with an estimated average price of $115.4.