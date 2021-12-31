Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

FCF Advisors LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc, VeriSign Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, TJX Inc, ResMed Inc

Investment company FCF Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc, VeriSign Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Paychex Inc, sells Adobe Inc, TJX Inc, ResMed Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FCF Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, FCF Advisors LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FCF Advisors LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,442 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.84%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,482 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.63%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,465 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.72%
  4. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,173 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 8,315 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.86%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 52,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $233.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $158.088000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $125.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $58.31 and $64.89, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lennox International Inc (LII)

FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $300.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Masco Corp (MAS)

FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 34.97%. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $436.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.

Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87.

Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.



