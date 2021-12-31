FCF Advisors LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc, VeriSign Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, TJX Inc, ResMed Inc
- New Purchases: PFE, QCOM, VRSN, SPG, PAYX, SEIC, WINA,
- Added Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, LII, KO, MAS, FDS, CERN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MS, COST, ACN, HPQ, HD, NVDA, EL, AON, ROST, TT, PANW, JPM, AM, GWW, PGR, MCK, ITW, LPX, DKS, KLAC, WAT, GS, ETSY, USB, SIVB,
- Sold Out: ADBE, TJX, RMD, TPX, PH, YETI, WMT, AZN, ADI, F, PII, FHN, CAH, ZM, DECK, BC, AMED,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,442 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.84%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,482 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.63%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,465 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.72%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,173 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 8,315 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.86%
FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 52,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VeriSign Inc (VRSN)
FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $233.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)
FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $158.088000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $125.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SEI Investments Co (SEIC)
FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $58.31 and $64.89, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lennox International Inc (LII)
FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $300.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Masco Corp (MAS)
FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)
FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 34.97%. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $436.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.Sold Out: ResMed Inc (RMD)
FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.Sold Out: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.
