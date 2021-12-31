FCF Advisors LLC Buys Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc, VeriSign Inc, Sells Adobe Inc, TJX Inc, ResMed Inc

New Purchases: PFE, QCOM, VRSN, SPG, PAYX, SEIC, WINA,

PFE, QCOM, VRSN, SPG, PAYX, SEIC, WINA, Added Positions: MSFT, GOOGL, LII, KO, MAS, FDS, CERN,

MSFT, GOOGL, LII, KO, MAS, FDS, CERN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MS, COST, ACN, HPQ, HD, NVDA, EL, AON, ROST, TT, PANW, JPM, AM, GWW, PGR, MCK, ITW, LPX, DKS, KLAC, WAT, GS, ETSY, USB, SIVB,

AAPL, MS, COST, ACN, HPQ, HD, NVDA, EL, AON, ROST, TT, PANW, JPM, AM, GWW, PGR, MCK, ITW, LPX, DKS, KLAC, WAT, GS, ETSY, USB, SIVB, Sold Out: ADBE, TJX, RMD, TPX, PH, YETI, WMT, AZN, ADI, F, PII, FHN, CAH, ZM, DECK, BC, AMED,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Pfizer Inc, Qualcomm Inc, VeriSign Inc, Simon Property Group Inc, Paychex Inc, sells Adobe Inc, TJX Inc, ResMed Inc, Tempur Sealy International Inc, Parker Hannifin Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FCF Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, FCF Advisors LLC owns 123 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FCF Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fcf+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,442 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.84% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,482 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.63% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,465 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.72% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 23,173 shares, 1.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 8,315 shares, 1.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.86%

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 52,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $174.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 8,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in VeriSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $204.67 and $255.93, with an estimated average price of $232.11. The stock is now traded at around $233.775000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 5,011 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Simon Property Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $131.39 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $153.23. The stock is now traded at around $158.088000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 7,546 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in Paychex Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94. The stock is now traded at around $125.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,203 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC initiated holding in SEI Investments Co. The purchase prices were between $58.31 and $64.89, with an estimated average price of $62.01. The stock is now traded at around $62.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Lennox International Inc by 39.25%. The purchase prices were between $295.05 and $332.7, with an estimated average price of $312.83. The stock is now traded at around $300.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 5,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 21.17%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 44,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in Masco Corp by 25.32%. The purchase prices were between $55.87 and $70.23, with an estimated average price of $64.92. The stock is now traded at around $66.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 23,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC added to a holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc by 34.97%. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $436.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 2,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62.

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51.

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ResMed Inc. The sale prices were between $248.03 and $268.66, with an estimated average price of $259.37.

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $42.23 and $47.97, with an estimated average price of $45.3.

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp. The sale prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87.

FCF Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.47 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $143.31.