Summit Financial Group, Inc. Buys Summit Financial Group Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, Sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Trane Technologies PLC, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Summit Financial Group Inc, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF, NextEra Energy Inc, sells First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund, Trane Technologies PLC, First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Amplify Online Retail ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit Financial Group, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Summit Financial Group, Inc. owns 211 stocks with a total value of $307 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,643 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 74,068 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.34% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 74,066 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 16,863 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.83% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 48,867 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $212.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.31 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $29.76. The stock is now traded at around $29.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $21.88, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 10,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Summit Financial Group Inc by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $24.88 and $27.91, with an estimated average price of $26.47. The stock is now traded at around $27.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 248,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 64.86%. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $284.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 8,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 79.18%. The purchase prices were between $156.44 and $168.08, with an estimated average price of $163.37. The stock is now traded at around $167.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF by 61.60%. The purchase prices were between $105.55 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $114.33. The stock is now traded at around $117.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 244.43%. The purchase prices were between $28.09 and $29.9, with an estimated average price of $29.27. The stock is now traded at around $29.167400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in NextEra Energy Inc by 42.61%. The purchase prices were between $77.83 and $93.36, with an estimated average price of $86.61. The stock is now traded at around $84.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 16,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund. The sale prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The sale prices were between $169.63 and $202.69, with an estimated average price of $188.63.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.