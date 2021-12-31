Private Trust Co Na Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Amgen Inc

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Parker Hannifin Corp, Advance Auto Parts Inc, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Amgen Inc, iShares MSCI Australia ETF, iShares MSCI France ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Trust Co Na. As of 2021Q4, Private Trust Co Na owns 366 stocks with a total value of $715 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 241,003 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,552 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,350 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 86,821 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,773 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.31%

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $295.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $129.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 84,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $315.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Pool Corp by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $488.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $24.75.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The sale prices were between $47.6 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $50.47.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.

Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58.