Private Trust Co Na Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: AAP, WSO, SSD, SAP, DRI, FBHS, MAS, URI, SPTL, EXPO, BBY, NVO, MGM, XMLV, DVN, ACWX, NI, PSI, RDS.B, IFF, DLTR, SLYG, VLO, VMC, CE,
- Added Positions: VOO, IEMG, IJH, IEFA, KO, PH, IUSV, POOL, ACN, NFLX, BAC, TSLA, SPYG, USHY, DIS, DE, GM, ICUI, F, AVGO, BMY, AME, ABT, NUE, PFE, MMS, MINT, ESGU, VWO, VB, BSCM, VTI, HON, ABBV, CB, C, CDW, GIS, DHI, LHX, TTE, MAR, TTC, TXRH, MU, MS, LDOS, CNC, PRU, O, SRLN, NOW, CRM, SCHD, FB, BABA, ROCK, GSK, GS, MO, DOX, SPHD, VTWO, ESE, VO, AEP, EFA, BK, TGT, STWD, UL, VBR, SPTM, VMW, WPC, ABC, XLU, PANW, SHY, FCX, FISV, FIXD, CIBR, BSCN, GOVT, EXPD, EPD, EMR, IWS, RHHBY, IWD, MPC, ED, MET, NFG, COP, CAG, ORLY, CCMP, RSG,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, MSFT, AMGN, AAPL, NOC, MA, SHW, EWC, NEOG, APH, SBUX, TMO, T, FRC, JPM, LRCX, VZ, PEP, WHR, JNJ, LMT, WMT, K, LOW, LVMUY, TSM, WEC, AMT, ASML, AZN, CHTR, HII, TJX, CLX, STZ.B, EWJ, NEE, ROK, CMCSA, FDX, AGG, USMV, PGR, TXN, YUM, MMM, APD, ALL, BRK.B, CSL, CL, D, EW, EA, ENB, ICLR, KLAC, MCD, NVDA, ORCL, PM, PG, TEL, BX, TSCO, USB, UNH, WBA, ADBE, A, AXP, ADI, ANSS, AMAT, AJG, BRO, CTAS, GLW, CVS, ETN, ECL, FTSL, FWRD, ITW, ICE, IBM, INTU, JBHT, LIN, MMC, MDT, MRK, NKE, PAYX, PKI, PNC, PPG, QCOM, REGN, RDS.A, SO, ULTA, VGK, V, WM, WFC, XEL, ZBRA, AMD, LNT, AMCR, AIG, AWK, BLL, BDX, BIIB, BA, BP, COF, SCHW, CHKP, CMG, CI, CME, CTSH, STZ, COO, CSX, DVA, DEO, DLR, DG, EFX, EL, EXC, FTV, FCN, G, GILD, IDXX, IP, QAI, IBB, KEY, KMB, KMI, LH, MCK, MCHP, MDLZ, NSRGY, NVS, NXPI, ODFL, PSX, BOND, PPL, PLD, PEG, RTX, RMD, SDY, STT, STE, TROW, HSY, TT, TRV, TFC, XLNX, ZBH,
- Sold Out: CHIQ, EWA, EWQ, SWKS, EWN, EWS, ROP, ATVI, TTEK, EWI, ENZL, VIAC, LUV, DECK, MORN, FIS, EADSY, SAFRY, INDA, MRAAY, RGI, IBN, EIDO, CMI, TREX, PNCPP.PFD, NJDCY, DSI, BURL, ALSN, LULU, KHC, CSGP, EWU, EPHE, DTE, AFL, MLCO, TWTR, YUMC, AAGIY, XBI, ET, SLVM,
These are the top 5 holdings of PRIVATE TRUST CO NA
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 241,003 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.62%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 102,552 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,350 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 86,821 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.95%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 27,773 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.31%
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $231.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,258 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SAP SE (SAP)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in SAP SE. The purchase prices were between $128.44 and $149.53, with an estimated average price of $139.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,208 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Watsco Inc. The purchase prices were between $267.37 and $315.96, with an estimated average price of $296.96. The stock is now traded at around $295.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.04 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $121.04. The stock is now traded at around $129.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,933 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.4 and $108.82, with an estimated average price of $101.53. The stock is now traded at around $99.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,119 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
Private Trust Co Na initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $145.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,443 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.98%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $59.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 58,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.74%. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $73.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 54,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 84,873 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 56.42%. The purchase prices were between $284.71 and $334, with an estimated average price of $309.87. The stock is now traded at around $315.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (IUSV)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 45.92%. The purchase prices were between $70.77 and $76.45, with an estimated average price of $73.91. The stock is now traded at around $76.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 27,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Private Trust Co Na added to a holding in Pool Corp by 101.81%. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $488.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF (CHIQ)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF. The sale prices were between $24.68 and $31.35, with an estimated average price of $28.55.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Australia ETF. The sale prices were between $23.4 and $25.91, with an estimated average price of $24.75.Sold Out: iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in iShares MSCI France ETF. The sale prices were between $36.35 and $39.37, with an estimated average price of $37.92.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF. The sale prices were between $47.6 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $50.47.Sold Out: Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $146.39 and $173.51, with an estimated average price of $159.74.Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)
Private Trust Co Na sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $445.49 and $498.43, with an estimated average price of $476.58.
