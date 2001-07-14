U.S. Bank Expands Card Rewards to Put EV Charging Transactions on Par With Gas

U.S. Bank wants to make sure all drivers – regardless of what they drive – are rewarded for their purchases. That is why U.S. Bank has expanded the rewards on its business and consumer credit cards that reward cardmembers for gas station purchases to include equal rewards for electric vehicle (EV) charging transactions.

While many EV owners charge their vehicles at home, there are times on longer trips where they may use a public charging station. Cardmembers can now earn up to 4x points or 4% cash back for their EV charging transactions, depending on the terms and conditions of the rewards offered when using their cards for gas station purchases.

“We have expanded our card rewards to put EV charging transactions on par with gas,” said Steve Mattics, head of U.S. Bank Retail Payment Solutions. “We are continuously evaluating our credit card offerings to ensure we provide meaningful rewards to our customers, and as options for fueling vehicles expand from gas to a mix of gas and electric charging, we are making sure that our cards follow our customers’ needs and preferences.”

Mattics noted that, as an example, the U.S. Bank Altitude Connect® Visa Signature® Card provides cardmembers with 4X points for purchases at gas stations. Using this same card, cardmembers can now earn the same point value for their EV charges.

The United States has approximately 45,000 public EV charging stations, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

