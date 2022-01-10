CORRECTION: Horizonte Minerals PLC Announces Holding(s) in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Replacement TR-1: Amended reference to ‘details of person subject to the notification obligation' and ‘full name of shareholder(s)', which should have read ‘G10 Capital Ltd' and ‘La Mancha Fund SCSp' respectively and amended reference to ‘voting rights attached to shares', which should have read ‘indirect'. Corrected TR-1 set out in full below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii: Horizonte Minerals plc 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights x An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify) iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv Name G10 Capital Ltd City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v Name La Mancha Fund SCSp City and country of registered office (if applicable) Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi: 12/22/2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 12/22/2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 19.9% 0 19.9% 759,128,764 ordinary shares Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0 0 0



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights ix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary shares 759,128,764 19.9% SUBTOTAL 8. A 759,128,764 19.9% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/Conversion Period xi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

date x Exercise/ Conversion Period xi Physical or cash Settlement xii Number of voting rights % of voting rights SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv X Name xv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold La Mancha Fund SCSp 19.9% 0 19.9% 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional information xvi Correction of a previous notification.

Place of completion London, UK Date of completion 10 January 2022

