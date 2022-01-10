Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Reporting of Transactions Made by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with Them in Linkfire A/S' Shares

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2022 / Linkfire (

STO:LINKFI, Financial)

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Linkfire A/S, CVR no. 35835431, hereby notifies receipt of information of the following transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in Linkfire and persons closely associated with them in Linkfire's shares.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameBobhund ApS
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position/StatusClosely associated with Thomas Rudbeck, member of the board of directors of Linkfire A/S
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLinkfire A/S
b)LEI984500Z56C097569I250
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Shares



ISIN DK0061550811
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)


d)Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price

Aggregated Volume: 15,000
Price SEK 7.25
e)Date of transaction10 January 2022
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Stockholm

For further information, please contact:
Lars Ettrup, CEO, Linkfire A/S
Telephone: +45 61 33 99 53
E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Linkfire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2022-01-10 19:30 CET.

Attachments

SOURCE: Linkfire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681809/Reporting-of-Transactions-Made-by-Persons-Discharging-Managerial-Responsibilities-and-Persons-Closely-Associated-with-Them-in-Linkfire-AS-Shares

