Bill Nygren Comments on BorgWarner

We had the opportunity to purchase BorgWarner ( BWA , Financial ) for a high single-digit multiple of our estimate of normal earnings due to elevated cyclical concerns and uncertainty about the longer term impact of powertrain electrification on the business. Currently, the company’s earnings are depressed due to semiconductor supply constraints that are impacting the entire industry. We expect these constraints to prove transitory, and we’re confident that component shortages will be resolved in the coming years. Furthermore, we believe that OEMs are likely to rely heavily on third-party suppliers, like BorgWarner, to leverage R&D expenses to enhance innovation and speed-to-market in an electrified world. For decades, we’ve been impressed with how BorgWarner management has successfully acquired and scaled fuel efficiency technologies for internal combustion engines. We see strong parallels and underappreciated potential in the acquisitions the company has made over the past 5+ years in key electric vehicle technologies. We believe the company is well-positioned to manufacture and integrate new propulsion systems and components to meet customer demands.

