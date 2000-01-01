Bill Nygren Comments on Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson ( WLTW , Financial ) is a global leader in advisory and risk broking services. We invested in the company in the wake of its cancelled business combination with Aon. Under the leadership of a new CEO and a reconstituted board of directors, we believe Willis has an opportunity to create significant shareholder value. Specifically, management sees a path toward mid-single-digit or greater organic revenue growth, several hundred basis points of operating margin improvement, and higher free cash flow conversion over the next few years. In addition, the company is in the process of repurchasing several billion dollars of stock. The company also has a new COO, a new CFO and a new head of transformation in place to oversee its operational initiatives, including common global platforms, “right-shoring” of operations, real estate rationalization and technology modernization. If the turnaround is successful, Willis should warrant a meaningfully higher multiple that is more in line with other leading peers.

