American Financial Group, Inc. Announces the Retirement of David P. Faeth, Assistant Vice President

American Financial Group (NYSE: AFG) announces the retirement of David (Dave) P. Faeth, Assistant Vice President, effective May 2022 after 36 years of service with the company.

Mr. Faeth began his career in AFG’s Tax Department in 1985. In 1993, he transitioned to the company’s annuity business, where he held various positions of increased responsibility in the operations and finance areas. In 2007, he joined the Corporate Development team within Great American’s P&C Group, where he led Enterprise Risk Management and Sarbanes-Oxley compliance.

In 2013, Mr. Faeth assumed the role of AFG Assistant Vice President, where he was instrumental in developing and leading AFG’s risk management function that included oversight for the Company’s Business Continuity Planning and Enterprise Information Security Group (EISG), as well as the Dempsey & Siders Insurance Agency.

Mr. Faeth earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Northern Kentucky University and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University. He is a Certified Public Accountant (inactive) in the state of Ohio.

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

