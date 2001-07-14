Zeta Strengthens Sales Leadership Team with Chief Revenue Officers to Build on Accelerated Growth

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the following leadership appointments to build upon its enterprise sales team. Each leader will oversee key areas of customer marketing investment within the Zeta Marketing Platform:

Jed Hartman has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of Activations, leading enterprise sales strategy for omnichannel customer acquisition powered by the Zeta Marketing Platform.

Kelly Kennedy has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) of CRM, leading enterprise sales strategy for customer retention and lifetime value growth powered by the Zeta Marketing Platform.

“Today’s leadership announcement reflects the caliber of world-class executives we are attracting at Zeta, as well as our growing sales team with an aim to continue predictable growth,” said David A. Steinberg, Zeta Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. “Jed’s demonstrated record of success, deep industry connections, and history of innovation in tandem with Kelly’s momentum delivering new customers, retention, and steady net expansion of existing customers will have significant impact on our growth in 2022 and beyond.”

With over 25 years of experience at the helm of data, technology, and marketing, Mr. Hartman has been a transformative leader at some of the industry’s most iconic companies, such as Time, Fortune, CNNMoney.com, The Washington Post, and Channel Factory. He brings to Zeta a sterling track record of success in building, growing, and leading high-performing enterprise sales team that have been integral to maximizing revenue and profitable growth. Mr. Hartman’s new role is part of Zeta’s long-term strategy to grow its sales team quality and capacity.

“Zeta is a proven market leader with incredible growth potential as the urgency of digital transformation and cookie deprecation accelerates the need for every marketer to have access to accurate identity-based data, omnichannel activation, and deterministic measurement,” said Jed Hartman, Zeta CRO. “I am thrilled to be joining David and Zeta’s leadership team to help enterprises deliver better experiences for consumers and better performance for their marketing investment.”

During her tenure at Zeta, Ms. Kennedy has successfully scaled her sales organization and produced a record number of multi-year enterprise platform sales that have greatly contributed to Zeta’s overall revenue growth. She will continue drive sales strategy and management for its Zeta Marketing Platform and CDP+. Ms. Kennedy previously held senior leadership positions at Merkle, Salesforce, and InfoGroup (now Data Axle) and has an extensive background in marketing technology tied to first party data and customer retention.

“I am honored to move into the role of a chief revenue officer at this crossroads in Zeta’s history,” said Kelly Kennedy, Zeta CRO. “Zeta’s innovative capabilities provide an enormous opportunity to help modern marketers navigate the complexities of today’s dynamic consumer lifecycle, and I am eager to continue working with the world’s best brands to maximize their ROI.”

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global (NYSE: ZETA) is a leading data-driven, cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow and retain customers more effectively and efficiently. The Company’s Zeta Marketing Platform (the “ZMP”) is the largest omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated artificial intelligence to personalize experiences at scale. Founded in 2007 by David A. Steinberg and John Sculley, the Company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please go to www.zetaglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110006013/en/