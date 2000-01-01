Charles Brandes' Firm Slims Embraer Holding

Brandes Investment, the firm founded by Charles Brandes (Trades, Portfolio), disclosed this week that it trimmed its Embraer SA ( ERJ, Financial) holding by approximately 10% according to GuruFocus Real-Time Picks, a Premium feature.

The firm’s top four holdings had solid gains in 2021: Embraer, Cemex SAB de CV ( CX, Financial), Wells Fargo & Co. ( WFC, Financial) and Bank of America Corp. ( BAC, Financial).

A Benjamin Graham disciple, Brandes Investment seeks to purchase out-of-favor securities trading at discounts to intrinsic value and holds them until the market recognizes the company’s true worth.

As of the latest quarterly report filing, Brandes’ $4.61 billion equity portfolio contains 158 stocks, with eight new positions and a quarterly turnover ratio of 8%. The top four sectors in terms of weight are financial services, health care, industrials and energy, representing 23.70%, 21.84%, 18.38% and 10.21% of the equity portfolio.

Embraer

Brandes sold 2,165,624 shares of Embraer ( ERJ, Financial) in December 2021, trimming 10.29% of the holding. Despite this, the position remains Brandes’ top holding with a 7.34% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of Embraer averaged $17.75 on Dec. 31, up approximately 157.25% over the past 12 months. The stock is fairly valued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.03.

GuruFocus ranks the Brazilian aircraft company’s profitability 5 out of 10 on the back of profit margins and returns underperforming more than 60% of global competitors despite having a three-year revenue growth rate that outperforms over 90% of global aerospace and defense companies.

Other gurus with holdings in Embraer include Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies and Caxton Associates (Trades, Portfolio).

Cemex

Brandes owns 27,430,533 shares of Cemex ( CX, Financial), giving the stake 4.27% weight in the equity portfolio.

Shares of Cemex traded around $6.37, up approximately 14.11% over the past 12 months. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.43.

GuruFocus ranks the Mexican building material company’s financial strength 6 out of 10 on the back of a high Piotroski F-score of 7 despite a low Altman Z-score of 1.24 and interest coverage ratios that underperform more than 88% of global competitors.

Wells Fargo

Brandes owns 3,143,573 shares of Wells Fargo ( WFC, Financial), giving the position 3.17% of equity portfolio space.

Shares of Wells Fargo traded around $55.35, up 65.63% over the past 12 months. The stock is modestly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.18.

GuruFocus ranks the San Francisco-based bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on the back of debt ratios underperforming more than 62% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Wells Fargo include Dodge & Cox and PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio).

Bank of America

Brandes owns 3,140,855 shares of Bank of America ( BAC, Financial), giving the position 2.89% equity portfolio weight.

Shares of Bank of America traded around $48.93, up approximately 52.04% over the past 12 months. The stock is significantly overvalued based on Monday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.42.

GuruFocus ranks the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank’s financial strength 3 out of 10 on several warning signs, which include cash-to-debt and debt-to-equity ratios that are underperforming over 69% of global competitors.

Other gurus with holdings in Bank of America include Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio)’s Daily Journal Corp. ( DJCO, Financial).