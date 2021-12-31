Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Penbrook Management LLC Buys Cohu Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, PubMatic Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Aspen Group Inc, The One Group Hospitality Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Penbrook Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cohu Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, PubMatic Inc, Chevron Corp, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Aspen Group Inc, The One Group Hospitality Inc, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Global Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penbrook Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Penbrook Management LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Penbrook Management LLC
  1. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 171,650 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio.
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,946 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,700 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio.
  4. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 15,200 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio.
  5. Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) - 62,300 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%
New Purchase: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 24,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PubMatic Inc (PUBM)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $42.23. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cohu Inc (COHU)

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 347.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 76,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: The One Group Hospitality Inc (STKS)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in The One Group Hospitality Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $13.22.

Sold Out: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Sold Out: Global Partners LP (GLP)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Global Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Sold Out: Eastside Distilling Inc (EAST)

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Eastside Distilling Inc. The sale prices were between $1.67 and $2.91, with an estimated average price of $2.28.

Reduced: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 55.16%. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 14,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Aspen Group Inc (ASPU)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 57.02%. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 124,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Chembio Diagnostics Inc (CEMI)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc by 44.71%. The sale prices were between $1.09 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 196,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Intrusion Inc (INTZ)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Intrusion Inc by 50.11%. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 38,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Desktop Metal Inc (DM)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 26.64%. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 43,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.



