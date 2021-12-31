Penbrook Management LLC Buys Cohu Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, PubMatic Inc, Sells Nuance Communications Inc, Aspen Group Inc, The One Group Hospitality Inc

New Purchases: KLIC, PUBM, CVX, ITCI,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cohu Inc, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, PubMatic Inc, Chevron Corp, Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc, sells Nuance Communications Inc, Aspen Group Inc, The One Group Hospitality Inc, Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP, Global Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Penbrook Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Penbrook Management LLC owns 102 stocks with a total value of $166 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 171,650 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,946 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.22% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,700 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 15,200 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS) - 62,300 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.35%

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 24,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in PubMatic Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $39.93, with an estimated average price of $32.84. The stock is now traded at around $27.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penbrook Management LLC initiated holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.2 and $53.42, with an estimated average price of $42.23. The stock is now traded at around $41.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penbrook Management LLC added to a holding in Cohu Inc by 347.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.05 and $38.85, with an estimated average price of $34.4. The stock is now traded at around $34.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 76,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in The One Group Hospitality Inc. The sale prices were between $11.22 and $16.13, with an estimated average price of $13.22.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $16.22 and $16.51, with an estimated average price of $16.37.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Global Partners LP. The sale prices were between $21.6 and $24.12, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Penbrook Management LLC sold out a holding in Eastside Distilling Inc. The sale prices were between $1.67 and $2.91, with an estimated average price of $2.28.

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Nuance Communications Inc by 55.16%. The sale prices were between $54.68 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $55.16. The stock is now traded at around $55.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 14,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Aspen Group Inc by 57.02%. The sale prices were between $1.9 and $5.9, with an estimated average price of $4.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 124,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Chembio Diagnostics Inc by 44.71%. The sale prices were between $1.09 and $2.55, with an estimated average price of $2.02. The stock is now traded at around $1.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.25%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 196,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Intrusion Inc by 50.11%. The sale prices were between $3.28 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $3.85. The stock is now traded at around $3.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 38,580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Penbrook Management LLC reduced to a holding in Desktop Metal Inc by 26.64%. The sale prices were between $4.75 and $9.2, with an estimated average price of $6.7. The stock is now traded at around $4.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Penbrook Management LLC still held 43,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.