Capital Investment Advisors, LLC Buys VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate

New Purchases: EMLC, IBDV, IVH, SHM, IRT, FBHS, SHYD, CNC, RAAX, DLN, PANW, TWTR, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, CRWD, BSCU, DFIV, CG, IBMN, IYE, SCHA, VHT, VYM, OMCL, ASML, A, CADE, CADE, BAM, CHD, CTAS, CTSH, DVN, DEO, LRCX, SPGI, AOS, OXM, PSB, PRU, ROP, VRSN, VRTX, ANTM, ETG, VMW, HGLB, HPE,

EMLC, IBDV, IVH, SHM, IRT, FBHS, SHYD, CNC, RAAX, DLN, PANW, TWTR, KEYS, QRVO, KHC, CRWD, BSCU, DFIV, CG, IBMN, IYE, SCHA, VHT, VYM, OMCL, ASML, A, CADE, CADE, BAM, CHD, CTAS, CTSH, DVN, DEO, LRCX, SPGI, AOS, OXM, PSB, PRU, ROP, VRSN, VRTX, ANTM, ETG, VMW, HGLB, HPE, Added Positions: ANGL, IQLT, DGRO, SMDV, CVX, TGT, IBDR, EMLP, IBDS, IBDP, IBDT, IBDU, JEPI, CSCO, IBDQ, XLF, XLV, INTC, JPM, RIO, VCSH, VNQ, MMM, AMGN, CUZ, CMI, EMR, FCX, GS, JNJ, NEM, PFE, SNA, TIP, MO, BBY, CVS, CAH, C, CCI, DRE, GILD, LMT, MPW, QCOM, TXN, HIO, NXP, HII, ISD, ABBV, MGP, IBDN, RSP, VYMI, AEP, BAC, BA, BMY, CAT, CLX, CMCSA, ENB, NEE, KR, MS, NVDA, OKE, ORCL, RTX, UNH, VZ, DIS, VVR, IGD, BDJ, AVGO, MPC, CONE, BND, IBDO, IVV, QQQ, STIP, ABT, ACN, ALL, AMAT, ABR, TFC, CL, COST, DLR, DD, EMN, F, LHX, HPQ, IP, IRM, JCI, KMB, LOW, DS, PNC, LIN, O, CRM, STX, SBUX, SYK, TD, USB, VLO, WMT, WFC, WY, TEI, ADX, NUV, MYI, BRW, KTF, MVF, CXE, AFB, JFR, PHD, MA, LDOS, AOD, EOD, DAL, AUPH, GM, KMI, ESGC, PSX, SHOP, NIO, MRNA, CTVA, RSF, SNOW, BIB, BSCT, CAPE, IGSB, FLRN, GLD, IAU, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IVW, IWM, IWR, LQD, PCEF, PFF, SCHF, SCHP, SCHX, VB, VCIT, VEU, VIG, VTI, XLB, XLC, XLP,

ANGL, IQLT, DGRO, SMDV, CVX, TGT, IBDR, EMLP, IBDS, IBDP, IBDT, IBDU, JEPI, CSCO, IBDQ, XLF, XLV, INTC, JPM, RIO, VCSH, VNQ, MMM, AMGN, CUZ, CMI, EMR, FCX, GS, JNJ, NEM, PFE, SNA, TIP, MO, BBY, CVS, CAH, C, CCI, DRE, GILD, LMT, MPW, QCOM, TXN, HIO, NXP, HII, ISD, ABBV, MGP, IBDN, RSP, VYMI, AEP, BAC, BA, BMY, CAT, CLX, CMCSA, ENB, NEE, KR, MS, NVDA, OKE, ORCL, RTX, UNH, VZ, DIS, VVR, IGD, BDJ, AVGO, MPC, CONE, BND, IBDO, IVV, QQQ, STIP, ABT, ACN, ALL, AMAT, ABR, TFC, CL, COST, DLR, DD, EMN, F, LHX, HPQ, IP, IRM, JCI, KMB, LOW, DS, PNC, LIN, O, CRM, STX, SBUX, SYK, TD, USB, VLO, WMT, WFC, WY, TEI, ADX, NUV, MYI, BRW, KTF, MVF, CXE, AFB, JFR, PHD, MA, LDOS, AOD, EOD, DAL, AUPH, GM, KMI, ESGC, PSX, SHOP, NIO, MRNA, CTVA, RSF, SNOW, BIB, BSCT, CAPE, IGSB, FLRN, GLD, IAU, IBMK, IBML, IBMM, IVW, IWM, IWR, LQD, PCEF, PFF, SCHF, SCHP, SCHX, VB, VCIT, VEU, VIG, VTI, XLB, XLC, XLP, Reduced Positions: MBB, ACWX, HD, BSV, T, ITW, MRK, ARKK, SDY, IBM, MSFT, SPG, GOOG, IJH, SPY, VWO, BRK.B, EPD, GIS, MMP, MMC, MDT, TAP, UNP, ET, BHK, EFR, BTZ, HYI, BGB, FB, FPF, ARKG, DVY, IWD, IYW, REM, SRLN, XLI, XLU, PLD, ADBE, AMD, AFL, APD, ALB, AMT, ABC, ADM, ARCC, ADP, AVY, BIIB, CI, CAG, COP, DPZ, EW, ETR, EFX, XOM, FISV, GRMN, GPC, WELL, HSY, HEP, HST, IPG, INTU, K, KSS, MDLZ, LH, LEG, MRVL, MCK, MCHP, MSI, NRP, NWL, NKE, NSC, NOC, NVS, NUE, OMC, PKG, PAYX, PBT, PNW, PAA, PII, PFG, DGX, REG, RDS.A, SBR, SJT, DHC, SWKS, SNV, SYY, VTR, WPC, GWW, WM, YUM, VKI, DSU, MFL, MHD, MUE, AWF, LEO, JHI, PMO, MQY, DMF, HYB, CHI, PHT, EVF, NCV, JPS, NZF, JQC, NAD, NVG, NKG, AVK, FLC, EIM, MHI, NHS, ERC, EAD, BLW, FRA, MAV, EMD, SCD, BGT, FAM, EVG, FMY, NXDT, EDD, BX, CIM, V, OPI, PBA, TSLA, FSD, AFT, ACP, BGX, JRI, LDP, BGH, GHY, NRZ, KIO, THQ, PYPL, SQ, TTD, RA, COLD, DOW, AGG, ARKW, BKF, BSCO, BSCP, BSCR, BSCS, CWI, DIA, EWJ, FENY, FEZ, FXI, GXC, HDV, HYLS, IBB, ICF, IDU, IEMG, ITA, IWF, IYZ, MGK, PGX, PID, SCHG, SPTI, SPTM, SUB, TLT, VEA, VGT, VOO, VUG, XAR, XLE, XLRE,

MBB, ACWX, HD, BSV, T, ITW, MRK, ARKK, SDY, IBM, MSFT, SPG, GOOG, IJH, SPY, VWO, BRK.B, EPD, GIS, MMP, MMC, MDT, TAP, UNP, ET, BHK, EFR, BTZ, HYI, BGB, FB, FPF, ARKG, DVY, IWD, IYW, REM, SRLN, XLI, XLU, PLD, ADBE, AMD, AFL, APD, ALB, AMT, ABC, ADM, ARCC, ADP, AVY, BIIB, CI, CAG, COP, DPZ, EW, ETR, EFX, XOM, FISV, GRMN, GPC, WELL, HSY, HEP, HST, IPG, INTU, K, KSS, MDLZ, LH, LEG, MRVL, MCK, MCHP, MSI, NRP, NWL, NKE, NSC, NOC, NVS, NUE, OMC, PKG, PAYX, PBT, PNW, PAA, PII, PFG, DGX, REG, RDS.A, SBR, SJT, DHC, SWKS, SNV, SYY, VTR, WPC, GWW, WM, YUM, VKI, DSU, MFL, MHD, MUE, AWF, LEO, JHI, PMO, MQY, DMF, HYB, CHI, PHT, EVF, NCV, JPS, NZF, JQC, NAD, NVG, NKG, AVK, FLC, EIM, MHI, NHS, ERC, EAD, BLW, FRA, MAV, EMD, SCD, BGT, FAM, EVG, FMY, NXDT, EDD, BX, CIM, V, OPI, PBA, TSLA, FSD, AFT, ACP, BGX, JRI, LDP, BGH, GHY, NRZ, KIO, THQ, PYPL, SQ, TTD, RA, COLD, DOW, AGG, ARKW, BKF, BSCO, BSCP, BSCR, BSCS, CWI, DIA, EWJ, FENY, FEZ, FXI, GXC, HDV, HYLS, IBB, ICF, IDU, IEMG, ITA, IWF, IYZ, MGK, PGX, PID, SCHG, SPTI, SPTM, SUB, TLT, VEA, VGT, VOO, VUG, XAR, XLE, XLRE, Sold Out: IBTA, IBDM, VTA, NXR, NOW, XBI, SLV, SCHO, ICLN, FLOT, ARKQ, OGN, DELL, CADE, CADE, ETSY, ADSK, RPAI, STWD, GPM, NXQ, BTO, TRP, LUV, HWKN, CBRL, BXP, DSKE, KDMN, HEQ, SLVM, CMU,

Atlanta, GA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF, iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF, Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund, Chevron Corp, sells iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund, ARK Innovation ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Investment Advisors, LLC owns 593 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Capital Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/capital+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 5,230,512 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 552,565 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.86% VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) - 2,888,619 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.66% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 226,594 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.76% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 588,888 shares, 2.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86. The stock is now traded at around $28.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 1,062,947 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.73 and $25.31, with an estimated average price of $25.05. The stock is now traded at around $24.634700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 512,064 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund. The purchase prices were between $13.5 and $14.26, with an estimated average price of $13.92. The stock is now traded at around $13.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 271,109 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 24,597 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.65 and $25.83, with an estimated average price of $23.75. The stock is now traded at around $24.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 32,433 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $84.72, with an estimated average price of $73.64. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,076 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 101.58%. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $40, with an estimated average price of $38.88. The stock is now traded at around $38.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 494,586 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 23.93%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $125.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 164,028 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 49.60%. The purchase prices were between $217.74 and $266.39, with an estimated average price of $243.15. The stock is now traded at around $227.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 32,362 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.17%. The purchase prices were between $80.95 and $81.89, with an estimated average price of $81.35. The stock is now traded at around $80.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 68,102 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Rio Tinto PLC by 117.26%. The purchase prices were between $59.9 and $71.09, with an estimated average price of $64.71. The stock is now traded at around $72.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 32,418 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 29.56%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $126.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Treasury ETF. The sale prices were between $25.34 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $25.35.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunities Fund. The sale prices were between $11.45 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $11.55.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.01, with an estimated average price of $17.16.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The sale prices were between $9.44 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $9.9.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Capital Investment Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 47.12%. The sale prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $243.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Capital Investment Advisors, LLC still held 10,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.