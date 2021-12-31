Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells FIGS Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, SelectQuote Inc

- New Purchases: AVTR, XMHQ, OLED, GVI, CTRA, HLTH, JKE, SEIC, FXR, GNR, TRMB, DDOG, SWN, SNN, RY, PSO, SPHQ, VT, ING, CCSI, THRN, GREE, SLVM, GSY, LICY, SOPH, GXO, CFVI, BIGZ, AAXJ, ARKX, BUG, CIBR, IGSB, MTOR, JMIN, LIT, META, SCHG, DISCA, MARA, ERF, JEF, MRVL, NVEC, NWN, RCII, SNX, TRN, VVI, ZIOP, AVXL, KDP, PACB, BFLY, FANG, DARE, JBGS, BHF, MFGP, LOVE, ACA, ALNY, LSPD, CNXC, DM, CIVI, CIVI,
- Added Positions: VTIP, QUS, VTI, ACWX, SPY, VEU, BKNG, SPG, VNQ, VTV, IJH, JEPI, RSP, VOE, VOT, BA, IWO, HUM, LKQ, LYV, MDT, VZ, PYPL, WKME, SCZ, ADBE, AMD, CAT, FISV, INTC, PM, ARKK, IEFA, IWM, IWN, VUG, PLD, VIAC, CCI, DE, MRK, NKE, PG, VRTX, WY, BR, DAL, NOW, CZR, INMD, EEM, GLDM, IJR, SPSB, VIG, XBI, ABT, ARE, ADP, BDX, CP, CHKP, CI, COST, XOM, NEE, FICO, FCX, GPN, GS, HPQ, IBM, JKHY, MDLZ, LH, LNC, MSI, NFLX, PXD, O, SWKS, LUV, USB, UPS, ANTM, GM, PSX, TEAM, KNSL, COLD, UTZ, UBER, CRWD, DKNG, DES, DON, ESGU, IBB, IWX, IXUS, VWO, XLE, A, ALGN, MO, AEO, AEP, IEP, ABC, ADI, AZN, ADSK, TFC, BAX, BHC, BSX, BMY, BF.B, COF, CAH, CNC, LUMN, CVX, CHD, CTAS, CLF, CDE, DXC, ED, DLR, EA, EMR, ENB, ETR, EL, EXR, FITB, F, GD, MNST, LHX, HOLX, MTCH, IEX, ICE, INTU, ISRG, SJM, MGM, MKL, MMC, MLM, MKC, MTX, MS, NICE, NVDA, NOC, OTEX, PPG, PTEN, PDCE, PFE, PEG, RMD, ROK, ROL, ROP, SBAC, SAH, NLOK, KMPR, VTR, WAB, WM, EBAY, CLM, HQH, ETW, PRO, DFS, TEL, VMW, MELI, AWK, SB, APO, MTSI, PDI, HTA, ZTS, MNDT, NEP, CFG, CYBR, CDK, KEYS, SUM, CABO, CC, HPE, AA, BHVN, BKR, SE, APLS, SAIL, CTVA, CLVT, CHWY, BNTX, PGNY, SPT, OTIS, AFRM, PATH, ALZN, S, S, ACES, AOA, AOM, AOR, COMT, DRIV, EFG, EFV, ESGD, ESGE, GOVT, HAIL, IAU, IEFN, IEMG, IUSB, IXG, IXN, IYE, KARS, LMBS, MDY, SCHV, SHYG, SUSA, USIG, USMV, VBK, VBR, VLUE, VTWO, VXF, VYM, XLRE, XLV,
- Reduced Positions: FIGS, NLY, FB, AAPL, SLQT, JAZZ, DIS, DOCU, CL, TWLO, IVV, PGX, SIL, LTC, SHY, VGSH, AMGN, EW, FDX, WFC, BABA, TDOC, SQ, ROKU, ABNB, XLK, FDP, MA, RNG, NTLA, SNAP, MTUM, TIP, STZ, ECL, QCOM, REGN, SBUX, SU, TRP, OMF, IHIT, NOVA, OGN, GLD, IVE, KLDW, OIH, XLI, ABB, ASML, ATVI, AKAM, ALK, AON, AMAT, BIDU, BCPC, BIIB, SCHW, KO, DXCM, LLY, FFIV, HD, HON, HST, LMT, LOW, MAR, MTZ, SPGI, MCO, NTES, ORCL, PENN, PEP, PBR, PUK, TJX, TTWO, WBA, ZION, TMUS, LULU, NXPI, KMI, ENPH, VEEV, BST, QRVO, CRSP, MRNA, ZM, BND, ICLN, IPAY, IWF, JKH, MINT, PNQI, PWB, QQQ, SLV, XLB, XLC, XLY, MMM, CB, T, SRPT, ACN, AFL, DOX, AEE, ECOL, AZPN, ATO, ATRI, BBY, BLKB, AZTA, CCJ, CWST, FIS, CSCO, C, CLX, CSGP, CTSH, VALE, CAG, COP, DLTR, DPZ, DRE, EOG, EQIX, EXC, EXPO, GRMN, GIS, HSY, IDXX, ILMN, JJSF, KAI, MTB, MMP, MCD, VTRS, NRG, NDAQ, NEM, NSC, NWE, NVAX, NUE, OKE, PPL, PAYX, PHI, LIN, DGX, RSG, RIO, SLB, SCI, SWK, EQNR, TSM, TGT, TXRH, TMO, URI, VFC, VNO, WPC, WMB, YUM, ZBH, HEI.A, ET, DNP, PCN, BXMX, MSCI, MYRG, AVGO, DG, PLOW, CEM, ENV, MPC, GWRE, SPLK, FIVE, ABBV, CONE, TMHC, EVTC, PGEN, HQY, AFMD, BKI, ALRM, KHC, RPD, Z, EDIT, SITE, COUP, YUMC, OKTA, KIDS, CURO, IHTA, EVOP, TENB, NIO, STNE, DOW, PINS, IAA, PTON, GRUB, CARR, PLTR, AI, SHLS, SQSP, AOK, CLOU, DGRO, FBT, FDIS, FDN, FPE, GDX, GSLC, IBUY, IEF, IHF, IHI, IPO, IUSG, IYW, LQD, MBB, PAVE, PPA, QCLN, QQEW, RWL, SDY, VHT, VO, XLF, XLP,
- Sold Out: PFIX, FPF, PDP, BHP, CIEN, KSU, PRF, SPAB, KRE, TLT, VCIT, JBLU, GME, VCR, BHG, SVFAU, STEM, PSFE, MKFG, OSCR, BMBL, U, POSH, AGCUU, NTNX, DNA, IYG, IYT, MCHI, PBW, QID, RWR, TLH, VCLT, VCSH, VGIT, VOX, TAST, GOLD, BBBY, CVGW, CERN, DKS, LEG, MKTX, ODFL, PNW, PLUG, SLG, X, UNM, IGD, WU, BEKE, AGNC, CDXC, EMO, GRFS, PCI, XONE, NXTD, AR, AMC, WPGGQ, SHLX, NTRA, CVNA, YETI,
These are the top 5 holdings of HARBOR INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 385,768 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,826 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,235 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,864 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 32,664 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Universal Display Corp (OLED)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $160.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $83.52, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET (GVI)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $113.35 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $114.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 265.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF (QUS)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF by 144.18%. The purchase prices were between $117.98 and $131.16, with an estimated average price of $125.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 8000.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 76.28%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 102.16%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2426.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $39.92.Sold Out: First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund (FPF)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The sale prices were between $24.18 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $24.9.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06.Sold Out: Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92.Sold Out: Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF)
Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.
