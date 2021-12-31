Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells FIGS Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, SelectQuote Inc

New Purchases: AVTR, XMHQ, OLED, GVI, CTRA, HLTH, JKE, SEIC, FXR, GNR, TRMB, DDOG, SWN, SNN, RY, PSO, SPHQ, VT, ING, CCSI, THRN, GREE, SLVM, GSY, LICY, SOPH, GXO, CFVI, BIGZ, AAXJ, ARKX, BUG, CIBR, IGSB, MTOR, JMIN, LIT, META, SCHG, DISCA, MARA, ERF, JEF, MRVL, NVEC, NWN, RCII, SNX, TRN, VVI, ZIOP, AVXL, KDP, PACB, BFLY, FANG, DARE, JBGS, BHF, MFGP, LOVE, ACA, ALNY, LSPD, CNXC, DM, CIVI, CIVI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, sells FIGS Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc, SelectQuote Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc owns 1340 stocks with a total value of $790 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 385,768 shares, 8.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,826 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.22% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 97,235 shares, 4.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 10,864 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 32,664 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $38.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Universal Display Corp. The purchase prices were between $141.62 and $187.37, with an estimated average price of $164.45. The stock is now traded at around $160.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $83.52, with an estimated average price of $79.66. The stock is now traded at around $79.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $21.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.76 and $73.24, with an estimated average price of $70.38. The stock is now traded at around $283.806500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc initiated holding in BTC iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $113.35 and $114.83, with an estimated average price of $114.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 265.97%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $51.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 29,387 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors SM ETF by 144.18%. The purchase prices were between $117.98 and $131.16, with an estimated average price of $125.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.30%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,582 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 8000.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.53 and $56.99, with an estimated average price of $55.54. The stock is now traded at around $55.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 76.28%. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 24,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 102.16%. The purchase prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61. The stock is now traded at around $2426.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 469 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $42.16, with an estimated average price of $39.92.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in First Trust Inter Dur Pref& Income Fund. The sale prices were between $24.18 and $25.48, with an estimated average price of $24.9.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.3 and $60.35, with an estimated average price of $56.15.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $51.73 and $77.6, with an estimated average price of $62.06.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $87.79 and $100.94, with an estimated average price of $94.92.

Harbor Investment Advisory, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $159.13 and $171.95, with an estimated average price of $166.6.