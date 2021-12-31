Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells , AT&T Inc, Yum Brands Inc

Investment company Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, sells , AT&T Inc, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CP,
- Added Positions: BABA,
- Reduced Positions: T, VTRS, BRK.B, DISCK, TMO, BUD, AJG, YUM, AFL, DEO, NEE, PEP, PG, KO, CATO, CSR, WFC,
- Sold Out: KSU,
For the details of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lawson+kroeker+investment+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
- Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 24,253 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 293,510 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 94,836 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 269,967 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,582 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 108,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (KSU)
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.
