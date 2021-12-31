Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc Buys Canadian Pacific Railway, Sells , AT&T Inc, Yum Brands Inc

Investment company Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Pacific Railway, sells , AT&T Inc, Yum Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. As of 2021Q4, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc owns 61 stocks with a total value of $322 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of LAWSON KROEKER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC
  1. Texas Pacific Land Corp (TPL) - 24,253 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
  2. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 293,510 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  3. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) - 94,836 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
  4. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 269,967 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  5. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,582 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%
New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $75.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 108,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.



