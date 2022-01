Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. Buys Cigna Corp, Honda Motor Co, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, Bank of America Corp, RELX PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Cigna Corp, Honda Motor Co, Crown Castle International Corp, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson, Procter & Gamble Co, sells Eli Lilly and Co, Bank of America Corp, RELX PLC, Kirkland Lake Gold, Motorola Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. owns 1366 stocks with a total value of $4.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 973,441 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.88% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 470,391 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.70% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 23,667 shares, 1.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 19,135 shares, 1.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.51% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 18,446 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.3%

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Ferguson PLC. The purchase prices were between $139.46 and $180.76, with an estimated average price of $156.98. The stock is now traded at around $169.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 15,855 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in FirstService Corp. The purchase prices were between $178.95 and $202.08, with an estimated average price of $193.41. The stock is now traded at around $172.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,161 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.69 and $89.85, with an estimated average price of $84.41. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The purchase prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22. The stock is now traded at around $106.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Alcoa Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.78 and $59.83, with an estimated average price of $50.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 14,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. initiated holding in Bruker Corp. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $85.37, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $73.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,329 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 166.84%. The purchase prices were between $191.9 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $212.85. The stock is now traded at around $233.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 110,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Honda Motor Co Ltd by 370.30%. The purchase prices were between $27.36 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.04. The stock is now traded at around $29.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 541,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson by 537.47%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $12.21, with an estimated average price of $10.92. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,319,646 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Crown Castle International Corp by 244.75%. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $190.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 81,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $138.79 and $164.19, with an estimated average price of $148.79. The stock is now traded at around $160.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 217,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. added to a holding in Tegna Inc by 2715.59%. The purchase prices were between $18.36 and $21.37, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 523,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $47.53 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $53.01.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The sale prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Fulgent Genetics Inc. The sale prices were between $77.3 and $105, with an estimated average price of $88.16.

Crossmark Global Holdings, Inc. sold out a holding in Vista Outdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $38.51 and $48.52, with an estimated average price of $42.81.

