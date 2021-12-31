Boltwood Capital Management Buys FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: SKOR, IGSB, XLNX, LKOR, COST, GOOG, XRX, IGLB, RWO,
- Added Positions: MBB, TLT, MBSD, SPDW, VCIT, SCHE, SUB, SPEM, HYG, IEF, GUNR, XLK, XLV, IGIB, SCHM, NFRA, GQRE, VOX, XLF, ATVI, XLI, XLY, SCHA, CMF, NVDA, CAT, XLP, PYPL, NEE, XLE, EL, BA, XLRE, ADBE, CMG, BLK,
- Reduced Positions: EEM, ZBH, INTC, SCHB, SPTI, RAVI, MRK, CORP, IEI, SPTL, JNJ, MSFT, PFE, DLTR, ALL, VZ, VTI, XLC, TROW, VIG, XLU, KLAC, HD, BMY, AMZN, FTV, SBUX, NSC, MCD, TPR,
- Sold Out: SPMB, SQ,
For the details of Boltwood Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boltwood+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Boltwood Capital Management
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 451,912 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 249,640 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89%
- FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV) - 174,112 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) - 327,151 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.08%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,145 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 82,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGSB)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $193.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond In (LKOR)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond In. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.234800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2771.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ISHARES TRUST (MBB)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 56,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB)
Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.
