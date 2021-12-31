Boltwood Capital Management Buys FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SKOR, IGSB, XLNX, LKOR, COST, GOOG, XRX, IGLB, RWO,

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Block Inc, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boltwood Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Boltwood Capital Management owns 156 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 451,912 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.07% SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 249,640 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.89% FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV) - 174,112 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% FlexShares Disciplined Duration MBS Index Fund (MBSD) - 327,151 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.08% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,145 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26%

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index. The purchase prices were between $52.4 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $52.81. The stock is now traded at around $52.175000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 82,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95. The stock is now traded at around $53.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $193.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond In. The purchase prices were between $57.55 and $60.47, with an estimated average price of $59.06. The stock is now traded at around $57.234800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,649 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2771.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $518.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 411 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 33.83%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 56,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $142.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44.24%. The purchase prices were between $91.63 and $93.58, with an estimated average price of $92.71. The stock is now traded at around $91.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 20,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 59.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31. The stock is now traded at around $106.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 12,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.61%. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $85.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,644 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 22.57%. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 57,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.26 and $25.55, with an estimated average price of $25.39.

Boltwood Capital Management sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.