Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys ABB, Visa Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Green Thumb Industries Inc

New Purchases: ABB,

ABB, Added Positions: V, AMGN, QCOM, AMZN, UPS, DIS, WBA, TXN, BMY, AAPL, SBUX, CSCO, JNJ, JPM, BLK, CNI, RHHBY, PEP, BRK.B, GOOGL,

V, AMGN, QCOM, AMZN, UPS, DIS, WBA, TXN, BMY, AAPL, SBUX, CSCO, JNJ, JPM, BLK, CNI, RHHBY, PEP, BRK.B, GOOGL, Reduced Positions: MSFT, UNH, GTBIF, AVY,

MSFT, UNH, GTBIF, AVY, Sold Out: T,

Pasadena, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ABB, Visa Inc, Amgen Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Green Thumb Industries Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management owns 32 stocks with a total value of $452 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osher+van+de+voorde+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,136 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 134,166 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.31% Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 284,515 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 24,547 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 95,280 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 465,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $211.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 82,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $230.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 72,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.