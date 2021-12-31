Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Buys ABB, Visa Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, Green Thumb Industries Inc

- New Purchases: ABB,
- Added Positions: V, AMGN, QCOM, AMZN, UPS, DIS, WBA, TXN, BMY, AAPL, SBUX, CSCO, JNJ, JPM, BLK, CNI, RHHBY, PEP, BRK.B, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, UNH, GTBIF, AVY,
- Sold Out: T,
For the details of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osher+van+de+voorde+investment+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,136 shares, 5.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 134,166 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.31%
- Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) - 284,515 shares, 5.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.61%
- BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 24,547 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.48%
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 95,280 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90%
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.93%. The holding were 465,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management added to a holding in Visa Inc by 39.13%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $211.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 82,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 31.26%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $230.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 72,552 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.
