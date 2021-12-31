FNY Investment Advisers, LLC Buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Byrna Technologies Inc, Sells Alphabet Inc, , BP PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Byrna Technologies Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, sells Alphabet Inc, , BP PLC, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V, Tiga Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC. As of 2021Q4, FNY Investment Advisers, LLC owns 585 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX) - 456,216 shares, 11.10% of the total portfolio. New Position Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 81,150 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Xilinx Inc (XLNX) - 40,456 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.24% Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) - 525,231 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 609.77% Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd (PSTH) - 331,381 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 183.35%

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.31 and $45.23, with an estimated average price of $40.78. The stock is now traded at around $43.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.1%. The holding were 456,216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $128.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.19%. The holding were 81,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.56 and $96.6, with an estimated average price of $60.04. The stock is now traded at around $34.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 130,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in Robinhood Markets Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.11 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $30.37. The stock is now traded at around $15.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 150,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $10.22. The stock is now traded at around $10.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 263,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $105.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Byrna Technologies Inc by 609.77%. The purchase prices were between $13.07 and $21.97, with an estimated average price of $16.15. The stock is now traded at around $11.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 525,231 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd by 183.35%. The purchase prices were between $19.68 and $20.28, with an estimated average price of $19.84. The stock is now traded at around $19.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 331,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in VMware Inc by 391.23%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $122.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 28,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc by 2542.00%. The purchase prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98. The stock is now traded at around $11.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 132,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Ivanhoe Capital Acquisition Corp by 79400.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $11.14, with an estimated average price of $10.19. The stock is now traded at around $9.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 159,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 16400.00%. The purchase prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83. The stock is now traded at around $82.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 16,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $24.12 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $24.44.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $25.65 and $30.13, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Bilibili Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

FNY Investment Advisers, LLC sold out a holding in Lloyds Banking Group PLC. The sale prices were between $2.3 and $2.76, with an estimated average price of $2.55.