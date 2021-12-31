Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Intuit Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Mastercard Inc, Qorvo Inc, M/I Homes Inc

New Purchases: VGSH, INTU, VTI, CME, SCHM, SLY, SCHF, COST, TXN, PGX, XLU, SPLG, QCOM, SEDG, CBOE, CP, VGK, GS, VTIP, UL, SCHD, KMB, FDX, FB, GD, CTVA, FLTR, ABNB, HACK, DD, SLQD, BFS, AXP, INDA, BKLN, FMX, VYM, ICSH, RBCAA, IJR, FISV, RY, GPC, CYBR, BSX, UPS, MDLZ, DE, DEO, SBUX, LIND, CWEN, APD, DVY, UTZ, ADI, PH, BIIB, HON, SONO, IVV, UNP, SPTM, PSX, A, BDX, IWF, EGP, ILMN, ETR, KLAC, ETN, LUV, PPG, LH, SPMD, BAM, VOO, RIO, RSG, WMB, SJM, USB, BAX, ADP, SUSB, BRK.A, ALGN, EAGG, WRE, NVS, FPE, WFC, YUM, SNY, SCHX, CMCSA, VNO, IWP, SASR, AMD, GE, VCR, TDG, AGG, IJH, CLX, NFLX, TGNA, IQV, WY, VB, STIP, AFL, SCHZ, ZBH, HUM, ACWI, BLK, MMC, IWD, BCS, UMC, TXMD,

Investment company Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Intuit Inc, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, CME Group Inc, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells Mastercard Inc, Qorvo Inc, M/I Homes Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Ford Motor Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. As of 2021Q4, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc owns 297 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 271,538 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.58% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 115,017 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.06% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 45,198 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 89.42% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 331,653 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. New Position Intuit Inc (INTU) - 31,240 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.79 and $61.19, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 331,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $570.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 31,240 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $235.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 67,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in CME Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $231.97, with an estimated average price of $220.67. The stock is now traded at around $222.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 60,311 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $78.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 170,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc initiated holding in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $103.71, with an estimated average price of $98.35. The stock is now traded at around $97.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 134,666 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 639.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $50.77, with an estimated average price of $50.71. The stock is now traded at around $50.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 305,804 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 89.42%. The purchase prices were between $549.77 and $688.37, with an estimated average price of $625.62. The stock is now traded at around $525.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 45,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 377.10%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $318.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 48,397 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 154.48%. The purchase prices were between $107.03 and $108.32, with an estimated average price of $107.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 159,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 471.14%. The purchase prices were between $70.85 and $78.57, with an estimated average price of $75.32. The stock is now traded at around $79.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 138,370 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 28.06%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 115,017 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Qorvo Inc. The sale prices were between $146.1 and $178.12, with an estimated average price of $158.62.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in M/I Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $55.89 and $64.52, with an estimated average price of $59.83.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $17.79 and $28.92, with an estimated average price of $23.81.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The sale prices were between $32.33 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $33.97.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $33.53 and $44.96, with an estimated average price of $39.93.