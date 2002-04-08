Tyson Foods Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods, Inc. (: TSN) will release first quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, February 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Central Time). A press release and supplemental materials will be issued before the market opens that morning.



Webcast

A link for the webcast of the conference call is available on the Tyson Investor Relations website at http://ir.tyson.com. The webcast can also be accessed by the following direct link: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3578688/776A66724A330AB0D97CEC70248EB449.

Audio Only

Participants may join the audio only version of the conference call by calling:

Dial In (Toll Free): 1-844-890-1795

International Dial In: 1-412-717-9589

Please note: All dial-in participants should ask to be joined to the Tyson Foods call.

Webcast and Audio Replay

For those who cannot participate at the scheduled time, a replay of the live webcast and accompanying slides will be available at http://ir.tyson.com. A telephone replay will also be available until Wednesday, March 7, 2022 at:

US Toll Free: 1-877-344-7529

International Toll: 1-412-317-0088

Canada Toll Free: 855-669-9658

Replay Access Code: 3166566

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Company,” “we,” “us,” “our,” “Tyson Foods” or “Tyson”) (: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the Company has a broad portfolio of products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, Aidells®, ibp® and State Fair®. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company had approximately 137,000 employees ("team members") on October 2, 2021. Through our Core Values, Tyson Foods is a company of people engaged in the production of food, seeking to pursue trust and integrity, and committed to creating value for our shareholders, our customers, our team members, and our communities. We strive to be honorable and operate with integrity, be faith-friendly and inclusive, serve as stewards of the resources entrusted to us, and provide a safe work environment.

Media Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-290-6111

Investor Contact: Megan Britt, 479-236-4927

