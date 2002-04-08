NOTICE - IMPORTANT SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION UPDATE: Brodsky & Smith Reminds Investors of Investigations Related to the Following Companies: Lawson Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - LAWS), Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC - SYTE), Vocera Communications (NYSE - VC

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of investigations it is conducting regarding the following companies for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law with respect to proposed acquisition transactions. If you own shares of any of the below-referenced stocks and wish to discuss the legal ramifications of the investigation, or have any questions, you may e-mail or call the law office of Brodsky & Smith who will, without obligation or cost to you, attempt to answer your questions. You may contact Jason L. Brodsky, Esquire, or Marc L. Ackerman, Esquire at Brodsky & Smith, Two Bala Plaza, Suite 805, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, or calling toll free 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.



Lawson Products, Inc. (Nasdaq - LAWS)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Lawson Products will combine with two of LKCM Headwater’s portfolio companies, TestEquity and Gexpro Services. The all-stock transaction is expected to result in affiliates of LKCM Headwater owning approximately 75% of Lawson common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Lawson Products Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution to Company’s shareholders in the combined company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/lawson-products-inc-nasdaq-laws/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Enterprise Diversified, Inc. (OTC - SYTE)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, the outstanding securities of each of Enterprise Diversified and CrossingBridge will be exchanged for common stock of Enterprise Diversified. Immediately upon consummation of the merger, Enterprise Diversified will own 52.5% of the outstanding common stock of Enterprise Diversified. In the merger, CrossingBridge's parent company, Cohanzick Management, LLC (“Cohanzick”), will receive Enterprise Diversified Class A and Class B common stock, which will result in Cohanzick having approximately 61.3% voting interest in Enterprise Diversified. The investigation concerns whether the Enterprise Diversified Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether CrossingBridge is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/enterprise-diversified-inc-otc-syte/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Vocera Communications ( - VCRA)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Vocera will be acquired by Stryker ( – SYK) in an all-cash transaction worth approximately $2.97 billion. Vocera shareholders will receive $79.25 in cash for each share of Vocera they own. The investigation concerns whether the Vocera Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether Stryker is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/vocera-communications--vcra/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC - HXOH)

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Hexion shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash for each share of Hexion common stock they own. The investigation concerns whether the Hexion Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, and whether ASP is paying too little for the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/hexion-holdings-corporation-otc-hxoh/, or call 855-576-4847. No cost or obligation to you.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.