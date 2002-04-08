NewAge, Inc. Files 8-K Regarding Agreed Resignation of CEO

DENVER, Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On January 10, 2022, NewAge, Inc. ( NBEV), the Colorado-based direct-to-consumer (D2C) organic and healthy products company, filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announcing that the NewAge, Inc. Board of Directors and the Chief Executive Officer, Brent Willis, have agreed that Mr. Willis will resign as Chief Executive Officer, Director, and employee, effective immediately.



NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide primarily through a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 50 countries. The Company competes in three major category platforms including health and wellness, inner and outer beauty, and nutritional performance and weight management — through a network of exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology available worldwide. More information on the Company can be found at NewAgeGroup.com.

