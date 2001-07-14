LABORATORY CORPORATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings on Behalf of Laboratory Corporation Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (“Labcorp” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LH) on behalf of Labcorp stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Labcorp has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On January 1, 2022, an article from the New York Times called into question the accuracy of certain noninvasive prenatal tests, including that developed by Labcorp. The article alleges that positive results on tests are incorrect about 85% of the time. Patients who receive a positive result are supposed to pursue follow-up testing, which “can cost thousands of dollars, come with a small risk of miscarriage and can’t be performed until later in pregnancy.” The investigation highlights the statistical challenge of testing from things that are extremely rare. But, this isn’t adequately explained to patients who were sold the tests. Companies that develop these tests use language like “highly accurate” and “total confidence,” do not publish data on their tests’ overall performance, or only stress data from tests that are more accurate.

On this news, Labcorp’s stock fell over $16.00, or 5%, to close at $298.18 per share on January 3, 2022, injuring investors.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Labcorp shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220110006076/en/